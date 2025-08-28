‘I was in shock,’ Mississauga woman warns about Facebook Marketplace thieves after $1,700 iPhone stolen during exchange

A Mississauga woman is warning Facebook Marketplace sellers to be cautious after a buyer stole her $1,700 iPhone during an exchange.

The woman, who identified herself as Khaly, told Now Toronto that she agreed to meet up with the man who contacted her for the iPhone 16 via popular buy and sell site, Facebook Marketplace.

Khaly says she’s been selling items on popular sites like Kijiji for years with no issues and had no suspicions.

She listed the item for $1,750 but agreed to sell the iPhone to the suspect for $50 less. Khaly says she insisted that the man meet her in her condo lobby on Aug. 13 where it was safe for the two of them due to security present.

Khaly says she thought by agreeing to meet under those circumstances the man wouldn’t attempt to rob her.

When the man arrived, Khaly said she didn’t have her suspicions at first, in fact, he seemed kind.

Advertisement

“Looking back at it, that was all an act,” she said.

The act became clear when he handed her an envelope filled with $100 bills, Khaly says she immediately recognized the money was fake.

“The colour looks orangey, like it didn’t look real, so my mind was racing. I didn’t know what to do at that point,” she said.

Khaly says she believes he noticed her hesitation, which is when he grabbed her phone which was laying on a table, and ran out the lobby, where a getaway car was waiting for him outside.

Khaly, shocked and confused, briefly ran after him, before stopping for her safety.

“I just couldn’t believe that happened to me, I was in shock,” she said.

Advertisement

After returning to her condo and taking time to wrap her head around the situation, Khaly says she called the police, who informed her to file a police report.

She says the cops also informed her that these situations have been happening a lot lately.

Khaly was able to obtain footage of the shocking incident from her condo, which she has since posted to social media to warn others.

She says several people quickly reached out to her telling her the same situation happened to them, some even claiming that the man looks very similar to the one that targeted them.

Khaly says she was also informed that some victims were lured in and convinced to meet in areas like Etobicoke after being offered more money by the suspects.

Peel Regional Police tells Now Toronto in a statement that they are aware of these incidents and are sharing safety tips to keep both buyers and sellers safe.

Advertisement

“We recommend if you are to buy and sell things via marketplace or from internet sites such as Kijiji, Facebook and others to attend one of our buy and sell spots located at our police divisions in our 24 hour monitored parking lot,” the statement said.

Peel police operate three safe exchange zones at 11 Division and 12 Division in Mississauga, and 22 Division in Brampton.

Khaly says moving forward she will follow the advice from police, and take extra precautions.

“I would do my due diligence and look at their Facebook accounts, right? And see how long it’s been active and maybe even ask for a phone number, talk beforehand on the phone,” she said.

Khaly says she is still waiting to hear back from police in regards to the filed report.