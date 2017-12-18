In Photos: Toronto-York Spadina Subway Extension

× Expand Samuel Engelking Artwork inside the new Highway 407 station, which is part of the Toronto-York subway extension.

The line one subway extension connection taking TTC riders from Union Station to Vaughan officially opened December 17. In celebration of the six new stops including Downsview Park, Finch West, York University, Pioneer Village, Highway 407 and Vaughan Metropolitan Centre, the TTC was free of charge all Sunday. Many took the opportunity to ride the subway to the new stations, which feature unique architecture and art. The total cost for the extension was around $3.18 billion, split between the federal and provincial governments, City of Toronto and York Region.

York University Station

× Expand Samuel Engelking

× Expand Samuel Engelking

× Expand Samuel Engelking

Highway 407 Station

× Expand Samuel Engelking

× Expand Samuel Engelking

× Expand Samuel Engelking

Vaughan Metropolitan Centre Station

× Expand Samuel Engelking

× Expand Samuel Engelking

× Expand Samuel Engelking

news@nowtoronto.com | @nowtoronto