‘It’s too much,’ Canadians react to an additional $300 million pledged for Ukraine

What to know Grocery prices have increased about 22 per cent since 2022, putting affordability top of mind for many Canadians.

The Canadian government recently announced an additional $300 million in military assistance to Ukraine, bringing the total pledge for the 2026-27 fiscal year to $2 billion.

Some say Canada has sent enough aid while others say it’s necessary to protect Canada’s sovereignty.

Canadians are divided on the federal government’s plans to pledge an additional $300 million for Ukraine as the cost of living in the country reaches crisis levels.

Thank you to @MarkJCarney and Canada for the new two-year defense support package for Ukraine worth 2 billion Canadian dollars. This is an important contribution to our ability to fight for our state and protect lives.



We also appreciate the new sanctions package targeting 100… — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 25, 2026

In light of the fourth anniversary of the war in Ukraine, National Defence Minister David McGuinty announced the government will send “$2 billion in military assistance for fiscal year 2026-27” – which is an increase from the $1.75 million that was previously approved under Budget 2025 published last fall.

On the fourth anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Canada is renewing Operation UNIFIER, committing $2 billion in military assistance, donating more than 400 armoured vehicles, strengthening Ukraine’s energy security, and expanding sanctions. 2/3 — David McGuinty (@DavidMcGuinty) February 24, 2026

The monetary pledge is also in addition to Canada’s donation of 400 armoured vehicles, and an extra $20 million to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund.

The pledge comes as Carney reiterates his government’s plan to “fix” Canada’s affordability crisis.

The cost of living: It’s the number one thing on most people's minds.



Canada's new government has a plan to fix it. pic.twitter.com/oWGznIVe2l — Mark Carney (@MarkJCarney) February 25, 2026

“Many Canadians need a boost today,” he said. “One area that needs special attention is the cost of groceries.”

Last month, the Carney government announced the Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit or Bill C-19. With the benefit, eligible Canadians would receive a one-time GST credit payment this spring followed by quarterly payments over the next five years starting in July to help cover the cost of food and other daily expenses.

The Conservatives had proposed a motion to speed up deliberations over the bill, which was approved unanimously earlier this month.

At the time, Deputy Leader of the Conservative Party Melissa Lantsman told reporters that the reason she proposed the fast-tracking of the bill was because she believes it would not result in any significant relief.

“The top-up will equal about $10 when you go to the grocery store and you’re spending $300 a week to feed your family,” Lantsman had said. “Sure, you take $10 but it certainly doesn’t solve the actual problem.”

Canadians have mixed reactions over the government’s spending decisions

Canadians are divided over the federal government’s decision to pledge even more for Ukraine, particularly as life in Canada becomes increasingly more expensive.

According to the data released by Bank of Canada this month, inflation in grocery prices accelerated in 2025 – with prices up around 22 per cent since 2022. Last December alone, food inflation reached five per cent, the highest since late 2023. The BOC says the sharp increase was mainly driven by “pressures from import costs” (mainly imports of processed food).

“Then spend the $2 billion here on Canadians instead of Ukraine,” an X user wrote.

“I’m getting so sick of my tax money going to fund a war,” another wrote.

“We have already spent many billions on Ukraine, it’s too much,” a Reddit user wrote. “We need to provide relief for struggling Canadians to secure groceries and housing etc.”

Since the start of the Russia-Ukraine war in February 2022, Canada has committed more than $25.5 billion in “overall multifaceted aid” to Ukraine, including $8.5 billion in military assistance, according to the Government of Canada.

Meanwhile others, including members of the government’s official opposition, say the aid sent to Ukraine is a necessary expense that will help Canada protect its sovereignty.

“All wars end at the negotiating table, so we have to make sure that Ukraine has a strong hand. We have to make Ukraine strong. We can do more as Canadians and as a government,” Conservative MP James Bezan said, while speaking on behalf of his party at the House of Commons on Tuesday.

Bezan says the government should continue to donate “stockpile” weapons as the country rebuilds its fleet as it would save “a bunch of taxpayer money” if they are donated rather than decommissioned.

“We help Ukraine because they are holding the line,” a Reddit user wrote. “Would it be better to hold the line closer to home or try when it comes to our own border?”

“It is wise that we help them when they’re in need, as we may need them one day,” another wrote.

Speaking in the House of Commons this week, McGuinty said the $2 billion in additional military assistance for Ukraine “[builds] on previous commitments to drones, ammunition and contributions to NATO’s prioritized Ukraine requirements list” and that the government is “determined to ensure that Russia will never again be in a position to threaten Ukraine or the peace and security of Europe.”