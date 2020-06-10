Coronavirus updates: Toronto councillor Michael Ford tests positive for COVID-19

× Expand Samuel Engelking Store Closure Toronto

As of June 8, there are 31,090 known cases of COVID-19 in Ontario.

24,829 cases have been resolved in the province and 2,464 people have died.

As of June 8, there are 12,828 cases in Toronto, 9,907 recovered cases and 952 people have died.

9:15 am Toronto councillor Michael Ford tests positive for COVID-19

Etobicoke North councillor Michael Ford said in a statement on Tuesday night that he's tested positive for COVID-19. He is in self-isolation and will continue to participate in city meetings virtually.

"I am feeling well and will continue to remain in constant contact with Toronto Public Health," he said.

Ford is the nephew of Premier Doug Ford. In 2016, he was elected to the city council seat held by his uncle, former Mayor Rob Ford. He was re-elected in 2018.

Mayor John Tory wished Ford well in a tweet on Tuesday night.

9 am Canada has more than 96,000 cases of COVID-19

There are 96,653 cases of COVID-19 in Canada and 7,897 people have died.

The outbreak is a serious public health threat though most people who contract the virus have not been hospitalized.

Symptoms include cough, fever, difficulty breathing and pneumonia in both lungs and may take up to 14 days to appear after exposure. People age 65 and over and people with compromised immune systems and/or underlying medical conditions have a higher risk of contracting a severe case.

