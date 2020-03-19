Coronavirus updates: TTC worker tests positive for COVID-19

× Expand Nick Lachance Coronavirus 2020 union station

Top stories

The latest local and Canadian news on novel coronavirus

10:38 am LCBO reduces store hours

The province’s liquor stores will be operating on reduced hours as of today. All LCBO stores across the province will now be open from 11 am to 6 pm.

The LCBO will also be limiting the number of people in stores during those hours. There will also be fewer cash registers open during store hours and shops arel not be accepting returns. Customers should bring and pack their own reusable bags and pay using a debit or credit card.

In-store tastings have been suspended for the time being. Some home delivery of purchases will continue but the LCBO says it can’t confirm delivery dates since Canada Post has suspended delivery of packages requiring proof of age.

9 am TTC mechanic tests positive for COVID-19

The TTC has confirmed that an employee – not a front-line worker – has tested positive for COVID-19. The employee works in the Duncan Shop, which handles bus rebuilds and overhauls.

The employee returned to work on March 11 from travel and worked one shift. Around 130-170 employees are now in self-isolation. They will return to work on March 25 or 26 if they have no symptoms.

The Duncan Shop is undergoing thorough disinfection, CEO Rick Leary said in a statement on Thursday morning.

10:14 pm Toronto Comic Arts Festival (TCAF) announces cancellation

The latest in a long line of Toronto events to cancel due to the coronavirus pandemic is Toronto Comic Arts Festival (TCAF), a massive annual event geared toward indie comic artists, graphic novelists and zinemakers that draws artists from all over the world. This year's fest was set to take place at the Toronto Reference Library May 8-10.

Organizers said they made the decision to cancel the event due to feedback from partners, sponsors and venues, as well as the ongoing nature of travel restrictions and quarantine measures.

"We want to say to the entire comics community: We tried very hard to make this work, as we’re very aware of the financial and career necessity that TCAF has become for many working comic authors. At present, cancellation is the only ethical option," they wrote, adding all exhibitors would receive refunds for tables.

Read the full statement here.

