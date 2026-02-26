Marilyn Denis to leave CHUM 104.5 morning show after 40 years

What to know Marilyn Denis announced she will step away from CHUM 104.5 after 40 years, with her final morning show set for later this summer (exact date TBD).

Denis joined the Toronto station as Roger Ashby’s co-host and became one of Canada’s most recognizable radio voices.

Beyond radio, Denis hosted The Marilyn Denis Show for 13 seasons and has received numerous honours, including the Order of Ontario and multiple lifetime achievement awards.

After four decades of waking up Toronto listeners, Marilyn Denis is preparing to sign off from CHUM 104.5’s morning show.

The legendary broadcaster announced live on Thursday morning that she will step away from hosting The Marilyn Denis Show this summer, marking the end of a 40-year run with CHUM 104.5.

The station says it plans to celebrate Denis’s career in the months leading up to her final broadcast, with more details, including her last show date, to be announced.

“It’s no secret that I love radio. Working in the iconic CHUM universe for 40 years has been an absolute privilege,” Denis said.

“As I make the decision to step away from the station I love, I look back with pride and gratitude, knowing I had the honour of saying, ‘I worked at CHUM’. And now, the real adventure is ahead – and I’m looking forward to all of it.”

A towering figure in Canadian broadcasting, Denis previously wrapped her long-running daytime TV program, The Marilyn Denis Show, in 2023 after 13 seasons. Her television career spanned 34 years of daily daytime programming.

Born in Edmonton, Denis began her career as the first female DJ at KRPL in Moscow, Idaho, before moving to Calgary for various radio and television roles.

She joined CHUM 104.5 in 1986 as Roger Ashby’s co-host and went on to become one of the country’s most recognizable radio personalities. Alongside her radio success, she hosted Bravo!’s Live at the Rehearsal Hall and spent nearly 20 years at the helm of Cityline.

Over the years, Denis has earned numerous honours, including multiple Gemini Awards, the Allan Waters Broadcast Lifetime Achievement Award, and appointment to the Order of Ontario in 2024.

Denis will continue hosting weekday mornings on CHUM 104.5 at 5 a.m. ET until her final broadcast later this year.