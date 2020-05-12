Coronavirus updates: Ontario extends state of emergency to June 2; Doug Ford to detail "stage one" of reopening on Thursday

× Expand Nick Lachance Coronavirus physical distancing Toronto pedestrians maintain physical distance while waiting to cross the street.

Case summary

As of May 11, there are 20,907, known cases of COVID-19 in Ontario.

15,391 cases have been resolved in the province and 1,725 people have died.

As of May 10, there are 7,557 cases in Toronto, 5,340 cases are resolved and 589 people have died.

The latest local and Canadian news on novel coronavirus

2:57 pm Ontario extends state of emergency to June 2

The provincial government has voted to extend the state of emergency to June 2. Passed during a special legislative session on Tuesday, the declaration allows the government to enforce emergency orders, including the closure of non-essential workplaces and prohibiting events and gatherings of more than five people.

Premier Doug Ford first declared the state of emergency on March 17 in response to the coronavirus pandemic. On Thursday, the government will detail the first stage of its three-phased reopening plan.

1:42 pm The CNE is cancelled due to coronavirus

It's official: the Canadian National Exhibition (CNE) is cancelled this year. As expected, organizers have announced the 18-day event slated for August 21 to September 7 at Exhibition Place will not happen due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision marks the second time in the fair's 142-year history – and not since World War II – that the Ex has closed "in its entirety." The CNE's board of directors voted to shut down this year's event on May 7, in consultation with the province and city.

“Safety always comes first at the CNE, and the decision to cancel our event is the right decision during this critical time to protect the health of all Canadians,” said CNE Association president John Kiru in a statement. “Summer in Toronto will not be the same without the sights and sounds of the CNE, alongside so many annual festivals and cultural events that have been forced to cancel. We stand in solidarity with the collective effort to curb this global pandemic, and we will all do our part to ensure it happens.”

The Canadian International Air Show, which takes place annually over Lake Ontario on Labour Day Weekend, is also cancelled.

1:08 pm Ontario to announce "stage one" of reopening plan this week

During today's session, Doug Ford's government will ask the legislature to extend the state of emergency to June 2.

The premier said the province has seen improvements in the fight against COVID-19 but public health measures must continue to remain in place.

"While we’ve made significant progress, we still have a long way to go," he said. "We still have many reasons to be hopeful."

On Thursday, Ford also said he will announce "stage one" in the province's reopening plan. That will include a list of "low-risk" workplaces, seasonal businesses and essential services that will reopen next. He did not give further details on the dates or types of businesses.

12:22 pm Crocodile Rock shuts down

Crocodile Rock, the 7,000-square-foot dive bar and downtown party destination known for cheap drinks and a sprawling rooftop patio has hut down for good.

"The ownership group from Crocodile Rock has unfortunately been put in a position to permanently close our doors," the owners wrote in an Instagram post. "The success of our business over the years was not only about good business decisions, rather it was about the thousands of people that danced on our speakers, enjoyed a bucket of beer on our patio and hosted office parties."

12:15 pm Bryan Adams apologizes for "bat eating" Instagram post

Canadian pop rocker Bryan Adams has apologized after his Instagram post about "fucking bat eating, wet market animal selling, virus making greedy bastards" was branded as racist.

On Tuesday morning, the musician said he made the post in order to denounce animal cruelty and promote veganism.

"Apologies to any and all that took offence to my posting yesterday," he wrote on Instagram. "No excuse, I just wanted to have a rant about the horrible animal cruelty in these wet-markets being the possible source of the virus, and promote veganism. I have love for all people and my thoughts are with everyone dealing with this pandemic around the world."

Adams started trending on Twitter on Monday after several users said his earlier post was in line with anti-Chinese and anti-Asian racism and scapegoating that has accompanied the spread of COVID-19.

11:15 am Ottawa is giving seniors one-time payment of up to $500

Ottawa is spending $2.5 billion to give seniors a one-time, tax-free payment of up to $500 to help them get through the coronavirus pandemic.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said today that eniors who receive the Old Age Security (OAS) pension will receive a $300 payment and seniors eligible for the Guaranteed Income Supplement (GIS) will get $200. Trudeau said a total of 7 million Canadians are eligible for the benefits.

The federal government will also spend $20 million to boost the New Horizons for Seniors program.

10:38 am Ontario reports 361 new cases of COVID-19, 56 deaths

Provincial public health officials have reported 361 new cases of COVID-19 – an increase of 1.8 per cent – and 56 more deaths since yesterday. That's the second slight increase in new cases in two days.

Ontario's case count now stands at 20,907, with 15,391 cases now considered resolved. In total, 1,725 people have died since the outbreak began.

There are 249 outbreaks reported in long-term care homes, an increase of four from the previous report.

Labs in Ontario completed 11,957 tests since the previous day and a further 10,811 cases are under investigation.

9 am Bryan Adams facing backlash for blaming coronavirus on Chinese people

Canadian singer/songwriter Bryan Adams is facing a backlash after pinning the blame for the coronavirus pandemic on Chinese people – while urging them to "go vegan."

In an Instagram post accompanying an acoustic performance of his song Cuts Like A Knife, Adams lamented the cancellations of a series of concerts at London's Royal Albert Hall:

"Tonight was supposed to be the beginning of a tenancy of gigs at the @royalalberthall, but thanks to some fucking bat eating, wet market animal selling, virus making greedy bastards, the whole world is now on hold, not to mention the thousands that have suffered or died from this virus. My message to them other than 'thanks a fucking lot' is go vegan."

The musician alludes to the theory that the virus was created in a lab in China – which as been promoted by U.S. President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo – and early reports that the outbreak began in an open-air seafood market in Wuhan.

Adams began trending on Twitter on Monday night as several users branded the remarks as in line with anti-Chinese and anti-Asian racism and scapegoating that accompanied the spread of COVID-19. Amy Go, president of the Chinese Canadian National Council for Social Justice, told CBC News that the star's comments were "irresponsible and just so, so, so, so racist."

Studies have linked the virus to bats, but scientists have not reached a consensus on how the virus originated.

9 am Canada has over 69,000 cases of COVID-19

There are 69,981 cases of COVID-19 in Canada and 4,993 people have died.

The outbreak is a serious public health threat though most people who contract the virus have not been hospitalized.

Symptoms include cough, fever, difficulty breathing and pneumonia in both lungs and may take up to 14 days to appear after exposure. People age 65 and over and people with compromised immune systems and/or underlying medical conditions have a higher risk of contracting a severe case.

