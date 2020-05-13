Coronavirus updates: Emergency order allows Ontario to take control of long-term care homes; Toronto woman charged after allegedly spitting on ATM

× Expand Nick Lachance A daily schedule written on the sidewalk, April 6th 2020.

Case summary

As of May 11, there are 20,907, known cases of COVID-19 in Ontario.

15,391 cases have been resolved in the province and 1,725 people have died.

As of May 11, there are 7,775 cases in Toronto, 5,449 cases are resolved and 622 people have died.

9:15 am Ontario nurse working in London long-term care home dies of COVID-19

An registered nurse working in a long-term care home in London, Ontario has died of COVID-19.

The Ontario Nurses Association said in a statement that Brian Beattie worked at Kensington Village, which has experienced an outbreak.

"This is a tragedy for all of us," ONA president Vicki McKenna said in a statement. "Brian was a well-liked and respected registered nurse. He was the definition of dedication, and he considered his colleagues and residents to be his ‘other family.’ He loved the work he did and he also advocated for his colleagues to have personal protective equipment to keep both them and the residents safe. He will be deeply missed by his colleagues and the residents he cared for."

9 am Ontario emergency order allows government to take control of long-term care homes

Ontario has adopted an emergency order allowing the government to take control of long-term care homes struggling to deal with a COVID-19 outbreak.

The order allows the province to appoint a manager that could be "any person, including a corporation or a hospital," the government said in a news release. Decisions when to bring in additional management to help homes deal with a high number of cases among residents or staff, an ongoing outbreak, a high number of deaths, staffing and infection prevention and control measures will be made on a case-by-case basis.

"By taking this step, we will be better prepared to immediately swing into action if a home is struggling to contain this deadly virus," Premier Doug Ford said in a statement.

Over 1,200 long-term care residents have died in Ontario and there are 180 confirmed outbreaks in care homes.

9 am Toronto Police arrest woman for allegedly spitting on ATM

Toronto Police said they have arrested arrested a woman for allegedly spitting, coughing and wiping saliva on a bank machine and the surrounding area.

Police said the incident took place on April 30 around 5:30 am in the at the Pape and Cosburn area. Staff at the bank discovered the incident at 9 am and a security camera photo was released. The suspect was identified last week, police said.

Holly Hobbs, 32, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with mischief. She is scheduled to appear at court at College Park on Wednesday.

9 am Canada has over 71,000 cases of COVID-19

There are 71,157 cases of COVID-19 in Canada and 5,169 people have died.

The outbreak is a serious public health threat though most people who contract the virus have not been hospitalized.

Symptoms include cough, fever, difficulty breathing and pneumonia in both lungs and may take up to 14 days to appear after exposure. People age 65 and over and people with compromised immune systems and/or underlying medical conditions have a higher risk of contracting a severe case.

