Nuit Blanche is returning to Toronto with a bold new theme next month, here’s what to expect

Nuit Blanche, one of the city’s most anticipated overnight art crawls of the year, is returning for its 19th edition with a reimagined theme.

Toronto’s free, all-night celebration of contemporary art will run its newest edition – Translating the City – from Saturday, Oct. 4 at 7 p.m. to Sunday, Oct. 5 at 7 a.m., featuring major exhibitions spanning the downtown core, Etobicoke, and North York.

Curated by Artistic Director Laura Nanni, this year’s theme, Translating the City, invites attendees to explore how art interprets and transforms urban life through language, culture, identity, and place.

“Translating the City reflects Toronto’s multilingual character where more than 200 languages are spoken, and reimagines how we communicate and connect through spoken, written, visual, gestural, sonic and emotional forms,” the City of Toronto said in a news release.

The event’s program focuses on fostering connection and understanding – “not simply the conversion of one language to another,” the city said. This idea shapes what the city calls a “participatory work” taking place across the city.

Advertisement

Nuit Blanche is inviting attendees to co-create and take part in artistic activities such as interactive dance floors, communal weavings, and multilingual poetry and projections.

The Eye of Wisdom, a notable, large-scale projection by Ellen Pau, will be featured at the annual art event, which incorporates Hong Kong Sign Language created as a love letter to the city.

Meanwhile, Charlene K. Lau will transform the downtown core with Poetic Justice, a project exploring Toronto’s multilayered histories, both Indigenous homelands and as a city of global arrival and departure, with a focus on land, treaties, justice, and reform.

Cassils’ Undersight exhibition will project a list of “banned words” into the evening sky using Morse code, aiming to reclaim censored language as both public and political statement.

Leading up to the event, night-crawlers can experience a free series of talks, tours, and workshops from Sept. 13 to Oct. 7 – including the Translating the City: A Midday Gathering on Sept. 21, at The Bentway Studio – to deepen their engagement.

This year, Nuit Blanche will introduce expanded accessibility measures, including on-site ASL interpretation at all three event centres, tactile experiences, captioning, and access to an accessibility webpage. The Nuit Blanche Remote Access Hub will also be available, offering a hybrid experience featuring livestreams, art tours, and gatherings.

Advertisement

To learn more about Nuit Blanche 2025, Translating the City, click here.