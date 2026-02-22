Speedskaters Valérie Maltais and Steven Dubois to carry maple leaf for Canada in Milano Cortina closing ceremony.

What to know Speed skater Valérie Maltais and short-track speed skater Steven Dubois were chosen as Canada’s flagbearers for the Olympic closing ceremony.

Maltais and Dubois both won gold medals at the Milano Cortina games. Maltais also won two bronze medals and Dubois added a silver medal to his collection.

Canada came 11th in world standings, winning 21 medals.

Speed skaters Valérie Maltais and Steven Dubois will be Canada’s flagbearers for Sunday’s closing ceremonies at the Milano Cortina Olympics.

Maltais won three medals at this year’s winter games, a gold and two bronze medals.

She helped Canada win gold again in the women’s team pursuit alongside Ivanie Blondin and Isabelle Weidemann. The team also won four years ago at the Beijing 2022 games. Maltais also earned two individual bronze medals in the 1,500 metres and 3000 metres competition.

This will be her fifth and final Olympic games. She has five career medals, including a silver from Sochi 2014 in short-track speed skating.

Steven Dubois is also leaving the Olympics as a gold-medalist. The short-track speed skater won a gold medal in the 500 metres race and a silver medal in the mixed 2,000 metres relay. Dubois was unable to defend his title in the 5,000 metres relay, relinquishing it to the Netherlands, as his team finished last out of four teams in the finals.

Canada came in 11th in world standings at the Olympics, winning five gold, seven silver and nine bronze medals for a total of 21 medals.

Canadians dominated the podium in freestyle skiing, short and long track speed skating and curling. Megan Oldham won gold in women’s big air, beating out reigning champion Eileen Gu. Mikaël Kingsbury — who carried the flag during one of the opening ceremonies — came out on top in men’s dual moguls. The men’s curling team also earned a hard-fought gold, defeating Sweden.

Despite winning some, Canada also lost some. Both the women’s and men’s hockey teams lost to the United States during the gold medal game, settling for silver. Figure skater Maddie Schizas placed just out of free skate contention, ending her Olympics journey early. Freestyle snowboarder Mark McMorris missed out on a medal in slopestyle after suffering an injury in qualifications.

The Milano Cortina closing ceremony will air live Sunday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. EST.