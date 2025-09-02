Lights, camera, freebies: TIFF’s Festival Street is taking over King West this week – here’s what you need to know

As September kicks off, The Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) is celebrating its 50th anniversary, with this year’s 10th annual Festival Street inviting guests to participate in a cinematic playground like no other.

From Sept. 4 to 7, King St. West will be transformed into a vibrant, pedestrian-friendly space for film lovers across the city, stretching from Peter St. to University Ave., for four full days of free entertainment, immersive activities, and a unique mix of food, drinks, art, and culture.

But the film magic is not only contained to the street, as TIFF Beyond the Street will continue celebrations from Sept. 4 to 13. The CN Tower will also light up in gold, each hour on the hour, post-sunset throughout the festival’s run.

And best of all? There are plenty of freebies to grab along the way.

Whether you are a dedicated film buff or looking for an eventful day in the city, there is something for everyone.

Here’s a sneak peek at the top 6 things you cannot miss at TIFF’s 50th anniversary Festival Street!

TOP 6 FESTIVAL STREET MUST-SEES AND FREEBIES

1. The Official Unveiling

Kick off the 50th anniversary of the Festival with the grand unveiling of the TIFF star on Canada’s Walk of Fame outside the TIFF Lightbox!

The celebration will be held on Thursday, Sept. 4, at 4 p.m., with a cake-cutting ceremony to mark the start of the highly anticipated festival.

2. The Criterion Mobile Closet

Looking for a mobile unit stocked with every in-print edition?

For the first time ever, TIFF is welcoming the Criterion Mobile Closet to Festival Street, featuring box sets and all in-print releases from the Eclipse and Janus Contemporaries lines.

Cinephiles can explore more than 1,700 films from the legendary Criterion Closet Collection, create their own Closet videos, and share their favourite picks.

No purchase is necessary to experience the exhibit, but visitors can snag up to three items at 40 per cent off when they use the special Mobile Closet discount code.

3. Cinema Park

Enjoy the wonders of outdoor film with free screenings at David Pecaut Square!

Get comfy and watch classics like The Goonies (Sept. 4), Uncle Buck (Sept. 5), Sound of Metal (Sept. 6), and Marie Antoinette (Sept. 7), among others.

Pro tip: come prepared! Films will be screened with open captions, rain or shine, starting at 10 p.m.

4. Billboard Canada and NXNE Music Zones

TIFF is turning up the volume and vibes with live DJ performances in the Billboard Canada and NXNE Music Zones on Festival Street, with locations found near the Art Market and the Food Market.

With live outdoor dining, additional outdoor seating, lighting, and a great atmosphere, you can enjoy this unique festival experience while savouring tasty bites and drinks.

5. THE TIFF POP-UP SHOP

Commemorate your TIFF experience with limited-edition items at the TIFF pop-up shop and get your hands on items made specifically for film lovers like you.

In celebration of its 50th anniversary, TIFF will be collaborating with Roots to create a one-of-a-kind special edition jacket, custom TIFF 50 jewelry by Canadian jeweller Dean Davidson, and exclusive merchandise featuring the iconic “director hands” from the original 1976 TIFF poster.

6. Celebrate the World Premiere of Still Single with Masaki Saito

On Sept. 5 from 5 to 6:30 p.m., you can make your way over to a 60-foot sushi bar pop-up along King and John Streets, where Canada’s first two-star Michelin chef – Masaki Saito – will celebrate the world premiere of Still Single with free omakase dishes prepared by a variety of chefs from Yorkville’s MSSM.

Do not miss your chance to taste Chef Saito’s culinary creations!

MORE FESTIVAL STREET FREEBIES (Sept. 4 to 13)

If you are looking for more Festival Street freebies, TIFF has you covered.

Check out these events to snag more freebies, mementos, and exclusive experiences from this year’s TIFF Festival Street:

RBC Beyond the Seat – Red Carpet Experience: a chance to see the stars.

a chance to see the stars. Intrepid Travel Box Office: free limited-edition Intrepid x TIFF 50 tote bag + a chance to win free travel.

free limited-edition Intrepid x TIFF 50 tote bag + a chance to win free travel. Lavazza Festival Village Experience: free samples and giveaways.

free samples and giveaways. Volkswagen ID. Buzz.: free entry to view the iconic microbus.

free entry to view the iconic microbus. Nongshim: free samples of Shin Ramyun Toomba.

free samples of Shin Ramyun Toomba. Listerine: free samples.

free samples. Korean Culture Centre Canada: cultural booth experience.

To learn more about TIFF’s 10th annual Festival Street, click here.

The 50th TIFF, presented by Rogers, runs from Sept. 4 to 14. To learn more about the film festival and movie screenings, click here.