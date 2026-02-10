Toronto community food group says its fighting to remain at seniors housing site after eviction notice

What to know Food For Now, a Toronto grassroots food organization, has been ordered to vacate a Toronto Seniors Housing property in south Etobicoke where it has operated weekly for 16 months.



A Toronto grassroots organization is fighting to remain on the property of a Toronto Seniors Housing Corporation (TSHC) building, where it has provided food and essential items for months, after being told to vacate by TSHC.

Food For Now, a grassroots organization operating in South Etobicoke, has been providing fresh food, meals, and basic necessities to people facing food insecurity in the community and across Toronto since 2020.

For the past 16 months, the organization has met weekly on the property of Woods Manor, a TSHC building in the neighbourhood, where several tenants rely on its services. The site has also served as a central hub where community members can drop off donations or pick up items.

However, founder Daniel Lauzon tells Now Toronto that on Jan. 23, the organization was served with a notice to vacate the property, a move he says will have immense impacts on residents in the building, many of whom have mobility issues.

“They can’t go out on their own to a food bank and wait in line. The lines are bigger than any program in town, they’re all overwhelmed, and they have to go either by [private transportation companies] or by cab,” he said.

This is not the first time Food For Now has been asked to leave the property. Lauzon says that in July, the organization was instructed to move away from the front entrance, where tables had been set up to distribute food, due to concerns that the front door was being affected.

After complying, the organization relocated to an area in front of businesses adjacent to the main location, with the permission of tenants. However, because this newer setup was still located on TSHC property, Food For Now has now been asked to move again, forcing the group to operate on a sidewalk outside of the building instead.

While the previous two locations offered some shelter from the elements, volunteers are now exposed to cold and snow in order to remain close to the seniors who rely on the service.

“Last week it was snowing right on our tables, but the volunteers are still interested and really committed,” he said.

Despite the harsher conditions, Lauzon says the organization has no plans to relocate further and has launched a petition urging the City of Toronto and TSHC to allow Food For Now to continue operating on the property.

“Changing places would stop the seniors from coming, especially the ones with mobility issues,” he said.

As of publication, the petition has garnered more than 1,700 signatures. Lauzon says he has already set up meetings with TSHC and the office of local councillor Amber Morley.

As for the community support, Lauzon says he is not surprised, adding that it is the reason Food For Now has been able to operate week after week for years.

“We’re the middleman of everybody’s donation. It’s a community effort, and that’s what I really like about Food For Now, it’s not just one guy doing all this. It’s a community effort,” he said.

In a statement to Now Toronto, TSCH says it was first made aware of the organization’s presence outside of their building through tenant complaints.

“Initial challenges with the program had included impeded tenant access to the building and improper littering,” the statement said.

However, the statement says it shares the organization’s commitments to addressing food insecurity, and is working with the organization to explore how it can keep operating in a mutually beneficial location.

“We are confident that by collaborating directly with Food for Now and local community partners, we can ensure TSHC tenants and community members continue to benefit from Food for Now’s important work,” the statement said.