Toronto police release images of suspect vehicle in shooting that killed 8-year-old JahVai Roy

Toronto Police Services (TPS) are asking for the public’s assistance locating a vehicle they believe to be linked to a shooting that killed an eight-year-old boy this month.

On Sunday, police released images believed to be a white Acura in connection with the death of JahVai Roy.

On Aug.16, police responded to sounds of gunshots near Martha Eaton Way and Tretheway Drive.

When they arrived they located Roy in his residence with a gunshot wound from a stray bullet, life-saving measures were performed, but he later died in hospital.

Roy was lying in bed with his mother at the time of the shooting.

Police say the suspects fled the scene before their arrival.

Advertisement

A vigil was held for Roy on Aug. 21 with family members, community leaders and local politicians in attendance, including Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow.

A GoFundMe was launched to support Roy’s family; it has since raised more than $87,000 by the time of publication.

Anyone with information of the vehicle’s whereabouts are being asked to contact investigators.



Police are also asking anyone with dashcam or video footage from the area at the time to contact investigators at 416-808-7400, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).