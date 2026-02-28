What to know Toronto currently has 190 crews repairing potholes across the city, with residents encouraged to report problem areas via 3-1-1 or the city portal.

Social media users are voicing frustration over the city’s bumpy roads, calling for faster and longer “blitz” efforts.

Toronto has been battered with some wicked weather recently, and between the snowfall and plows, our roads are looking worse for wear. City crews are out and about repairing potholes on city streets, and have been hard at work since yesterday night.

The city currently has 190 members of staff on the road, with officials reminding residents to respect work zones and allow crews to safely do their work.

Anyone looking to get their roads repaired can call 3-1-1 to report any holes or use the city portal to create a service request.

“It’s like driving on the surface of the moon out there,” one Torontonian said on X, adding that they hope the blitz picks up speed.

“Blitz for 8 weeks straight,” another person commented.

“The potholes in Toronto are getting out of hand. Are we broke fr?”

Earlier this week, the city took to social media to share that it was receiving more calls to repair potholes than in previous years.

“City crews are on it and routinely repair pothole and road damage during ongoing routine patrols and repair operations,” officials posted to X.

While the mayor announced that the city has upped its budget for road repairs.

“Last year we filled more than 250,000 potholes,” Mayor Olivia Chow said on X. “And I have increased the budget from $5.5M to $6.2M for 2026.”

In the first two months of the year, the city has already repaired more than 23,000 potholes.