Toronto to conduct controlled fires in High Park and Lambton Park

What to know Toronto will conduct controlled burns in High Park and Lambton Park to help protect and restore local ecosystems.

The burns are low, managed fires that clear dried leaves, twigs, and grass to support rare Black Oak woodlands and savannahs.

Indigenous Land Stewardship Circle is leading the burns, incorporating traditional knowledge and ceremony.

Parks will have restricted access near burn zones, and residents with respiratory sensitivities are advised to stay indoors.

Looking to stroll through the park this week? Some areas of High Park and Lambton Park will be temporarily closed as the city carries out its annual controlled fires.

Toronto has announced that it is preparing to conduct controlled fires in High Park and Lambton Park as part of an effort to protect and restore local ecosystems. As a result, certain areas of both parks will be temporarily closed to vehicles and pedestrians.

According to the city, these controlled burns are an annual tradition. They are carefully managed to burn close to the ground, consuming dried leaves, twigs, and grass stems, while minimizing risk to the surrounding environment.

The burns are conducted in collaboration with the Indigenous Land Stewardship Circle. They are designed to protect and restore the rare Black Oak woodlands and savannahs found in these parks.

The city notes that Indigenous Peoples have been carrying out traditional burns for thousands of years to maintain and sustain these ecosystems.

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The Indigenous Land Stewardship Circle integrates Indigenous ceremony and traditional ecological knowledge into the planning and execution of the burns.

The city expects the burns to take place in late March and early April, with specific dates confirmed 24 to 48 hours in advance, depending on weather conditions.

On the day of a burn, High Park will be closed to vehicle traffic, and access near burn zones will be restricted.

Notices will be posted throughout the parks and in nearby communities to inform the public of when the burns will occur.

Residents with respiratory conditions or sensitivities are advised to remain indoors and keep windows closed during the burns.