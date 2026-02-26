Toronto Zoo welcomes new Masai giraffe as species faces decline

What to know The female calf was born at 1:26 a.m. on Feb. 22 and was standing within about 30 minutes. She measures roughly six feet four inches (1.95 metres) tall.

The calf’s father, Kiko, passed away unexpectedly last month, making her birth both joyful and deeply meaningful for the Toronto Zoo.

Fewer than 35,000 Masai giraffes remain in the wild after a decline of more than 50 per cent in 30 years due to habitat loss and illegal hunting. The Toronto Zoo participates in a Species Survival Plan and supports field conservation through the Wild Nature Institute.

A female Masai giraffe calf was born early Sunday morning at the Toronto Zoo, marking a significant addition to the endangered species’ survival efforts.

The giraffe calf was born at 1:26 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 22, and was already standing upright 30 minutes later.

After spending the weekend bonding behind the scenes with her mother, Mstari, a first veterinary check confirmed the calf is healthy and already stands about six feet four inches (1.95 metres) tall.

“This endangered Masai giraffe calf is an incredible addition to your Toronto Zoo,” says Dolf DeJong, CEO of Your Toronto Zoo, in a press release.

“We announced Mstari’s pregnancy on Mother’s Day last year and after a 15-month pregnancy we are thrilled to have a healthy calf in our care, raising the profile of endangered Masai giraffes and inspiring our community to learn more and stand with us as Guardians of Wild.”

The birth is being described by zoo staff as both joyful and deeply meaningful. The calf’s father, Kiko, died unexpectedly last month. While his loss continues to be felt, his legacy now lives on through his daughter.

The moment also underscores a broader conservation crisis. In 2018, the International Union for Conservation of Nature listed Masai giraffes as endangered. Fewer than 35,000 remain in the wild, representing a decline of more than 50 per cent over the past three decades, largely driven by habitat loss and illegal hunting.

The Toronto Zoo participates in the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Masai Giraffe Species Survival Plan, a collaborative breeding initiative designed to maintain healthy, genetically diverse populations. It also supports in-field conservation through the Wild Nature Institute’s Masai Giraffe Project, which works to protect giraffes in their native range.

For now, the baby giraffe and her mother are out of public view as they adjust to their new routine. Zoo officials say updates, including when visitors can see the towering newcomer, will be shared on social media.

ONLINE REACTIONS

The announcement quickly drew an outpouring of support online, with many sharing messages of comfort and celebration.

“So very happy to see this news. Blessings for the new little one. It has been a hard year for you all at the Zoo. You need this new arrival to lift your spirits, ❤️” a user on Instagram commented.

“The cycle of life. Thank you for sharing this magnificent moment. May this lift you out of the mourning that surely held your hearts so heavy. May Kiko rest with eternal peace knowing that you have a new addition to the Masai family, 💖” another user said.

“Wow wow wow ❤️❤️❤️ little girl! We are so PLEASED to see you! And will come visit as soon as we are able. Thank you to Toronto Zoo for sharing this and for all your conservation efforts! ❤️❤️” another user noted.