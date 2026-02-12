‘Exemptions aren’t one of his perks,’ Torontonians are reacting after city councillor caught for not complying with building bylaw

What to know Perks was issued a Compliance Order after a city inspector found a side door, basement stove and range hood installed without required building permits.

The councillor says the features were already in place when he purchased the home in 1991 and that he has since hired professionals to bring the property into compliance.

The incident sparked mixed reactions online, with some criticizing the optics and others arguing he shouldn’t be blamed for renovations completed prior to his ownership.

A city councillor is reflecting on the effectiveness of Toronto’s public services, after he was recently served a Compliance Order for not following building permit regulations.

Councillor Gord Perks, who represents Ward 4 Parkdale–High Park, said he received a Compliance Order earlier this year after a building inspector found his home had installations of a side door, basement stove, and range hood without the mandatory permits.

In a statement about the incident earlier this week, Perks said the changes had already been made when he bought the home 35 years ago, and admitted he was surprised to know he was not in compliance with the city’s Building Permit Regulations.

“I purchased my home in 1991 and my adult son has lived in the basement for many years. The sidedoor and basement stove and range hood all existed at the time of purchase and I have not altered them since,” he said.

Perks revealed he has privately hired help that will work to ensure his home is within the regulations. The councillor also said the incident has reinforced his appreciation for Toronto’s public service and their professionalism.

Advertisement

“I am grateful for Toronto Buildings’s dedication to public safety and I am dedicated to coming into compliance,” he said.

“Among those professionals [I hired] is an agent who is liaising with appropriate Buildings officials to ensure the City’s dedicated public servants can continue their work on this matter without fear or favour,” he added.

Incident sparks reaction

The councillor’s statement has sparked mixed reactions online, with some questioning why he decided to share this information.

“Should this be on your city letterhead? Seems like a personal matter,” one Facebook user said.

Advertisement

“I guess zoning exemptions aren’t one of his ‘Perks’ any more,” another user joked.

“That’s why when you buy a house, you need to look at your house plans and make sure they are the same. After it’s too late,” a different user pointed out.

Meanwhile, others were reflecting on the city’s regulations and saying the councillor shouldn’t be held accountable for changes made before he moved in.

“Get a life everyone… The alterations have been there for at least 35 years, and prior to his purchase of the home. I would think the city would have better things to dedicate their resources to,” one person wrote.

“The building code is updated regularly. How can an old home be deemed not to comply? With which version [does] it come into compliance?” another user questioned.

“Just want to note not having a building permit does not make the renovations unsafe. It simply means you don’t have a building permit and has nothing to do with the quality of the work,” a different person added.