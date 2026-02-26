‘Worth every penny,’ Jays fans react to Max Scherzer and Toronto Blue Jays reportedly agreeing to 1 year deal

What to know Max Scherzer is reported to have agreed to a one-year, $3 million deal with the Toronto Blue Jays

He became a free agent in the off-season following a successful season with the team in 2025.

Fans are expressing their excitement at the value he will bring to the dugout and the overall team.

Toronto Blue Jays fans are thrilled at reports that Max “Mad Max” Scherzer and the Jays have reached a one-year agreement.

Scherzer had played with the Jays on a one-year contract worth $15 million in the 2025 season, when the team advanced onto the MLB World Series Championship. First reported by Jon Heyman of the New York Post, Scherzer’s newest contract is reported to have a base salary of US$3 million and performance bonuses of up to $10 million.

Scherzer is a two-time World Series champion and a three-time Cy Young Award winner. Despite his injuries last regular season, he is considered to have been a key contributor to the Jays’ success in the postseason.

After becoming a free agent, Jays fans were skeptical that Scherzer would choose Toronto to be his home for his 19th MLB season.

“Max Scherzer doesn’t get signed, Max Scherzer decides where he’ll get signed and then they have to sign him,” a Reddit user wrote.

Jays fans react to speculations of Scherzer’s contract

For the most part, Jays fans are thrilled at the prospect of the decorated MLB veteran staying with the team, not only for what he brings to the dugout, but also for the mentorship he’s expected to bring to other pitchers such as the rookie Trey Yesavage.

“Even if his arms were ripped off the dude is worth every penny in the dugout,” a Reddit user wrote. “Plethora of pitching knowledge.”

“I think this is a great move as the amount of knowledge that he can pass onto Yesavage will be invaluable,” another chimed.

“I think I speak for all of Toronto when I say we needed this kind of news right now,” another wrote. “I hope Max has an amazing year in whatever capacity he pitches, and if this happens to be his last year, I’m super grateful it’s gonna be with the Jays.”

With the 41-year-old also nearing retirement age (the average retirement age for MLB is 29.5), some fans are already looking far beyond the one-year contract.

“If we have the year I hope we have, maybe Scherzer stays and becomes a coach… I could see it,” a Reddit user hoped.

The speculated deal is subject to a successful physical from Scherzer and an official confirmation by the team.