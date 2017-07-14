Fringe review: Grande Midlife Mocha Latte

× Expand Masterfile (Royalty-Free Div.) 614-02740394 614-02740394 © Masterfile Royalty Free Model Release: Yes Property Release: No Woman drinking coffee from a paper cup

GRANDE MIDLIFE MOCHA LATTE by Angela Matich (1978 Bad Ass Bitches). At Helen Gardiner Phelan Playhouse. July 15 at 11 pm, July 16 at 1:45 pm. See listing. Rating: NNN

Grande Midlife Mocha Latte is an entertaining solo show that follows five women (all played by Christina Marouchou) navigating their early 40s in different ways: one woman has walked out on her cheating husband and has moved back to her parents’ home; one is a contented mother who has it all; another has suffered several miscarriages; one is a lesbian who hasn’t come out to her mother yet; and one’s a tough, knowing, single self-help guru.

Although writer/director Angela Matich’s script could use editing (there’s no reason the show has to be nearly 90 minutes), each woman comes across distinctly and sympathetically – even Roxy, the brash, trash-talking woman who opens the show.

Using only quick wardrobe and hair changes, Marouchou transforms herself completely from one woman to the next. Although some effects are broad (the backwards baseball cap for the lesbian is a bit of a cliché), the result is a complex patchwork quilt of women’s experiences that is funny, moving and relatable to anyone.