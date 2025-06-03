8 beach reads that will keep you hooked from sunrise to sunset

Sitting at a busy park or at a sunny beach and reading a good book has got to be one of the biggest underrated summer pleasures in Toronto.

Only book lovers understand the joy of diving into a new world and losing yourself in an adventure.

Indigo’s Print Experience Manager Rachel Law certainly gets it, and tells Now Toronto that the warmer days are perfect to unwind and let our minds loose with new stories.

“The longer, warmer days of summer help us feel like there’s more time and reading is a summer activity that engages our mind and offers us a meaningful way to unwind,” she told Now Toronto on Tuesday.

“At Indigo, we’re proud to offer a wide selection of summer reads from talented Canadian authors, celebrating the stories that connect us in settings ranging from the familiar to the fantastical.”

If you are looking for new literary worlds to explore, here are some books by Canadian authors in various genres that you should check out this summer.

One Golden Summer

Genre: Romance

Author: Carley Fortune

Talented photographer Alice decides to take her grandmother on a trip to her childhood summer cottage in Barry’s Bay. But they end up re-encountering Charlie Florek, a man who Alice captured with her lens from a far years before. But after sharing laughter with her grandma, some sunny days and vibrant nights out, Alice fears she may be falling in love.

The Summers Between Us

Genre: Romance

Author: Noreen Nanja

Second-generation immigrant Lia Juma faces a dilemma between who she should be and who she wants to be after a getaway to her family cottage in Pike Bay relives memories from the past. Besides being in a relationship with her mom’s perfect son-in-law, the lawyer watches her heart get torn between her now boyfriend and Wes, a love from the past.

She Didn’t See It Coming

Genre: Mystery

Author: Shari Lapena

A couple’s perfect lives take a turn once Sam receives a call at his office saying his wife, Bryden, didn’t pick up their child from school one day. After getting back to their apartment, Sam realizes that her car keys, laptop and phone are all in the same place, except Bryden is nowhere to be found. The thrilling mystery gets more complicated by the minute, as their past and present perfect lives seem less and less perfect or even safe.

No One Was Supposed to Die At This Wedding

Genre: Mystery

Author: Catherine Mack

Bestselling author Eleanor Dash attends her best friend’s wedding on Catalina Island, only to find herself in a tricky situation after receiving a note that says “someone is going to die at the wedding.” Now, Dash has to fight to unveil the mystery before someone gets hurt.

52 Ways to Reconcile: How to Walk with Indigenous Peoples on the Path to Healing

Genre: Non-Fiction, Guide

Author: David A. Robertson

This guide invites non-Indigenous Canadians to learn more about the country’s history and First Nations and implement steps to improve their relationship with Indigenous peoples. The guide promises to be completely doable, with one step a week for a year to strengthen healthier relationships between communities.

I Hope You Remember: Poems on Loving, Longing, and Living

Genre: Poetry

Author: Josie Balka

Viral TikTok writer Josie Balka speaks on the fact that what is now important for us might not be tomorrow, exploring themes of love, envy, hope and nostalgia. The author’s very first poetry book features over eighty emotional poems that will hit strong and make you reflect on the past.

A Curse Carved in Bone: Book Two of the Saga of the Unfated

Genre: Fantasy

Author: Danielle L. Jensen

In this Norse-inspired fantasy romance duology, shield maiden Freya tries to break her inherited prophecy and overcome a serious betrayal. This book concludes the Unfated saga as Gods and immortals fight to prepare for an incoming war.

The Book of Records

Genre: Fiction

Author: Madeleine Thien

Newcomer Lina arrives at “The Sea” building with only a few possessions, and soon begins to get attached to a few friendly neighbours. But after her father gets sick, she learns that they came to the building as refuges, and begins to understand more about her story and the betrayal and love around it.