One thing about Toronto, we’ve got the culinary scene down pat. The city has different eateries offering every cuisine you could imagine, and food from the Caribbean is no exception.

Toronto has a HUGE West Indian population, with over 314,000 people in Toronto identifying as Caribbean in 2021. So, it should come as no surprise that the city also has a plethora of places serving various dishes from the region.

Dishing up everything from oxtail to fried plantain, here are the best places to beat the cold with some Caribbean comfort food.

RHUM CORNER

Address: 923 Dundas St. W.

Promising cheap, tasty food and plenty of rum, Rhum Corner is a great place to grab some heartwarming food to go or cozy up at one of their tables to tuck into a delicious meal.

Advertisement

This Haitian spot has a menu featuring snacks like salt cod patties, macaroni au gratin, Haitian spaghetti, street-style griot, and Albacore tuna ceviche, and entrees including oxtail and bean sauce, cashew chicken, boulettes, Haitian fried chicken, and more.

They’re open from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday, while they are closed on Mondays.

CARIBBEAN LYME

Address: 1747 Albion Rd.

These Guyanese-Chinese fusion restaurants and lounges have a huge menu with something for everyone.

Advertisement

With options for meatlovers and vegetarians alike, Caribbean Lyme has everything from Guyanese curries to chow mein and corn soup. The menu also has a bunch of lunch options, all priced under $10.

Caribbean Lyme is open 12-9 p.m. Sunday-Monday and Tuesday-Thursday, 11-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and closed Tuesdays.

ALBERT’S REAL JAMAICAN FOODS

Address: 542 St Clair Ave. W.

Operating in the city for decades, Albert’s Real Jamaican Foods is a Toronto staple for a reason.

Advertisement

Proudly serving authentic recipes from Jamaica and other Caribbean countries, this midtown spot is well known for being a great place to grab lunch during the week or a snack after a night on the town.

From curry chicken and curry goat, to fried plantain, beef stew, and split pea soups, the menu is chock full of hearty dishes to help warm your spirits and fill your belly. Albert’s is open 11 a.m. until midnight Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, and from 11 a.m. until 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday. They’re closed on Mondays.

MONA’S ROTI

Address: 4810 Sheppard Ave. E., Scarborough

Another staple in the city, Mona’s Roti has been holding it down in Toronto’s east end for over 25 years. Their menu features pretty much every kind of roti you could imagine, including shrimp, chicken, beef, and goat options for meat eaters, and vegetable and potato selections for vegetarians.

Advertisement

Mona’s also serves up delicious curries and other rice dishes, snacks, and soups, and you can even buy fresh roti to take home with you.

They’re open from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and are closed on Sundays.

CHUBBY’S JAMAICAN KITCHEN

Address: 104 Portland St.

Right in the heart of downtown Toronto, Chubby’s Jamaican Kitchen is a well-known spot offering dine-in, take-out and catering options.

Advertisement

Chubby’s has a huge menu with plenty of Jamaican classics, as well as fusion dishes and fresh takes on old favourites. They also have a specially curated brunch menu for those looking to dine a little earlier in the day. Plus, check out happy hour from 3-6 p.m., Monday through Friday, for special drink and food offers.

Chubby’s is open 12-10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 12-11 p.m. on Friday, and from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

V’S CARIBBEAN CUISINE

Address: 1221 Weston Rd.

While a lot of Caribbean food is heavy on the meat, V’s Caribbean Cuisine is a west-end spot that is all vegan all the time.

Advertisement

The plant-based restaurant offers a variety of hearty soups and porridges, fried plantain, cassava, steamed okra and bammie, curries, roti and more.

V’s is open Tuesday-Saturday from 10 a.m. until 6:30 p.m., and is closed Sunday-Monday.