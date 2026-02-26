Waiting out the cold? Here are 10 Netflix launches to watch this March

Spring might be just around the corner, but it still feels like winter outside. What better way to wait out the freezing temperatures than to curl up on the sofa with a newly released movie or a bingeable show?

Here are some of the titles releasing on Netflix in March.

The Actor Awards presented by SAG-AFTRA

Livestream date: March 1

Renamed to the Actor Awards in November 2025, the 32nd SAG awards will be livestreamed on Netflix at 8 p.m. EST. The biggest names in both film and TV will be in attendance. Nominated films include big names Marty Supreme, Hamnet, Sinners and One Battle After Another. On the TV side, shows including Abbott Elementary, The Bear, Only Murders in the Building and Seth Rogen-fronted The Studio.

Bruce Bruce: I Ain’t Playin’

Release date: March 3

After a 14 year hiatus, stand-up comedian Bruce Bruce is coming back with Bruce Bruce: I Ain’t Playing. In his Netflix debut, he jokes about family, fame, and being caught between old-school roots and new-school norms.

A Friend, a Murderer

Release date: March 5

This three-part Danish documentary series features three friends who recount their memories of how a string of horrific crimes changed both their lives and their quiet rural community.

The Dinosaurs

Release date: March 6

Legendary filmmaker Steven Spielberg is back on the silver screen, this time as the executive producer of The Dinosaurs, a journey into a lost world. The documentary — narrated by Morgan Freeman — follows the rise and fall of the prehistoric creatures across more than 100 million years.

Sesame Street: Volume 2

Release date: March 9

This new collection of the beloved children’s show features the return of core characters Elmo, Big Bird, and Cookie Monster, among others. Volume two continues the rebranded season that began in 2025.

One Piece: Season 2

Release date: March 10

Netflix’s live-action adaptation of one of the longest-running manga series will be returning March 10. Luffy and the Straw Hats will set sail again on the Grand Line, where danger and wonder await at every turn. The intrepid group of friends encounter bizarre islands and new formidable enemies.

Love Is Blind: The Reunion

Release date: March 11

The stars of Love Is Blind: Season 10 are back to dish about their co-stars and set the stories straight. Love is Blind: The Reunion premieres Wednesday, March 11 at 9 p.m. EST.

The Plastic Detox

Release date: March 16

This eye-opening documentary follows six couples who go on a plastic detox to examine what microplastics do to our health — from hormone disruption to growing rates of cancer. The Plastic Detox reveals the science behind plastic’s impact on human life.

The Rise of the Red Hot Chili Peppers: Our Brother, Hillel

Release date: March 20

This Netflix documentary explores the formative years of the iconic American rock band Red Hot Chili Peppers and original bandmate Hillel Slovak’s unmistakable influence on the band.

Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen

Release date: March 26

Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen is a new atmospheric horror drama miniseries that follows a bride and groom in the week leading up to their wedding — a very ill-fated wedding.