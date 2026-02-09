Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl shoutout sparks Canadian pride

What to know Bad Bunny surprised Canadians during his Super Bowl halftime performance by naming Canada while listing countries across the Americas.

The brief mention sent Canadians into a pride spiral on social media, with TikTok users joking that they “felt bonita” when he said Canada.

As the first Super Bowl halftime performer to sing entirely in Spanish, the moment also resonated with Latinos and supporters across Canada.

Bad Bunny mentioned Canada during last night’s Super Bowl, and Canadians were gushing with pride on social media.

During Bad Bunny’s halftime performance on Feb. 8, the Puerto Rican artist said “God bless America!” and named a list of countries, including Canada.

The 31-year-old artist is the first performer to solely perform in Spanish, bringing pride to Latinos and supporters across Canada.

The Super Bowl halftime performer named a list of American countries, from South, Central and North America – including Canada, and ended off saying, “Mi Patria Puerto Rico, seguimos aqui,” or “My homeland Puerto Rico, we are still here.”

The statement nods to political tensions over President Donald Trump and emphasizes that “America” isn’t just the U.S., but all of America coming together.

Canadians expressed their excitement on TikTok when Canada was mentioned. One user commented, “Not gonna lie, I felt bonita when he said Canada,” while another added, “The snow melted around me when he said that.”

Every Canadian’s heart burst when he said our country’s name. It’s like when the popular girl from high school calls your name! We blushed! 😳😏🤯🤭🫣🤗,” another user commented.