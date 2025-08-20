REVIEW: Chris Brown serenaded Toronto in a storm, bringing ultimate R&B vibes to Rogers Stadium

Chris Brown’s Breezy Bowl hit the Rogers Stadium stage for the first of two nights on Wednesday with 55,000 fans singing his hits from over the past 20 years.

Chris Brown gave us an unforgettable performance and proved why his name is mentioned in conversations surrounding Best Performers of All Time. From outfit changes, the most talented background dancers and flying high above the stadium, I considered buying a ticket to night two of the Breezy Bowl XX tour.

While getting to Rogers Stadium is still Toronto’s biggest puzzle, the venue offered multiple merch tents, food and beverage stands and pop-ups that every fan could enjoy for night one of the Breezy Bowl XX tour.

Kicking off right at 7 p.m., the show opened with R&B singer Summer Walker whose setlist had every girl crying over someone’s son with her hit songs “Session 32,” “Over It” and her most recently released single “Spend It.”

(Courtesy: Gonez Media/ Esteban Lombana)

Following Walker, Bryson Tiller hit the stage to get the crowd ready for a night of R&B hits. Tiller performed songs from his entire discography giving old and new fans exactly what they wanted to hear.

While the vibes were high, so were the chances of a storm. Shortly after Bryson’s set ended, Rogers Stadium fans were quickly putting on their ponchos as the rain began to pour down as Chris Brown kicked off his nearly three hour performance.

From his early hits to his latest releases, Breezy Bowl was a night to remember as we were serenaded with hits like “Yo (Excuse Me Miss),” “Residuals,” and “With You” in what looked like a 90s R&B music video (or maybe even the set of Stomp the Yard). But the rain couldn’t kill the vibe for Chris Brown or the girl he brought on stage for his hit “Take You Down” after he literally flew over fans while strapped in a harness in the middle of the storm, dismantling the Toronto Curse of last-minute cancelled concerts.

(Courtesy: Gonez Media/ Esteban Lombana)

From the fits to the hits, Breezy Bowl was a true testament to the talent that exudes from the all-star performer and why even after 20 years of making music and hitting the stage, he continues to pull in fans of all ages to venues across the world.

Brown is set to take the stage again tonight for the final night of his tour stop in Toronto before heading to Connecticut for a show on Aug. 23.