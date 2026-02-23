Conan Gray hits up Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena tonight. Here are 10 songs to get you ready

American singer-songwriter Conan Gray lands at Scotiabank Arena tonight, and we’ve got the songs you should be queuing up before the show.

The pop sensation is bringing his dreamy vocals to the heart of the city on Monday evening for his Wishbone World Tour, following the release of his fourth album Wishbone in summer 2025. Gray will share the stage alongside special guest, Australian alternative singer Esha Tewari.

Known for his Gen Z-esque takes on unrequited love, emotional vulnerability, and complexities in self-discovery, Gray has built a core fanbase across the world through breakthrough hits and intimate storytelling.

Tonight, he’ll grace the Scotiabank Arena stage, and if you’re heading to the show, it’s the perfect time to brush up on some of his biggest tracks and fan favourites.

Here’s a playlist to get you in the mood for the concert:

“Vodka Cranberry”

“Heather”

“Maniac”

“Eleven Eleven”

“The Cut That Always Bleeds”

“Crush Culture”

“Astronomy”

“Never Ending Song”

“Family Line”

“Memories

Tickets are available for purchase on Ticketmaster, starting at $53.