The Canadian National Exhibition (CNE) opens today, with the annual fair taking over Exhibition Place for a few weeks of fun, fair rides, games and wild food concoctions.

From hours of operation to new experiences and admission prices, here’s what you need to know ahead of your trip to the Ex!

WHAT TO DO AT THE CNE

This year’s event features the usual host of fun fair rides and games, but there are some new activities attendees may want to check out.

This includes the Dinner in the Sky experience, which elevates diners 150 feet in the air above the CNE Midway, giving them breathtaking views of Toronto while they enjoy a meal prepared in front of them by a chef. Find out more here.

Also check out Evolution: An Aerial Balloon Show for a jaw-dropping cirque celebration of the CNE’s legacy. The show highlights the history of the iconic event, incorporating breathtaking circus acts, evocative music, and dazzling visuals. Learn more about the show, which has multiple performances daily, here.

Mythos is a new immersive storytelling experience at this year’s CNE. Located at the Enercare Centre, the anthology tells the stories passed down from different cultures through an exhibit crafted by writers, artists, musicians, and actors with deep connections to these communities and stories. Read more here.

The CNE is also boasting a long lineup of different live musical acts, including Shawn Desman, Aqylia, and Moist. Check out the full list of performances here.

The beloved SuperDogs show is making a comeback this year, with a new performance: Wild Wild Woof. The popular CNE attraction has multiple shows every day of the event’s run. You can access the full schedule here.

The weird and wonderful food options the CNE is known for are also back with a vengeance. This year’s offerings include deep-fried watermelon, butter ice cream, chicken nugget cookies, a UFO burger, spicy habanero bacon cotton candy, and much more.

DATES AND HOURS OF OPERATION

The 2025 CNE is scheduled to run from Aug. 15 to Sept. 1 with the gates open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day, and the grounds open until midnight.

The amidway is open from 11 a.m. until midnight on weekdays for the duration of the CNE, while the midway will open from 10 a.m. – 12 a.m. on weekends. Meanwhile, the kids’ midway is open 11 a.m. – 10 p.m., while the kids’ world is open 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

The buildings on-site are open from 10 in the morning until 10 in the evening, while the casino is open from noon until 6 a.m.

The only exception is Labour Day, Sept. 1, when the grounds will open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., with gates closing at 5 p.m., and the midways and buildings having reduced hours. Find the full hours of operation here.

TICKET PRICES

Tickets are available for purchase onsite at the CNE or ahead of time online.

General admission tickets, for those aged 14-64, are $26.55, while tickets for those aged 5-13 and 65+ are $22.12.

There are also family passes, good for two adults and two children, or one adult and three children, priced at $84.07.

General admission tickets include entrance to the grounds, as well as all shows and exhibitions.

Ride passes are also available, permitting holders entrance to the CNE as well as unlimited access to the rides for $75.22 for people aged 14-64, while passes for those 13 and under or 65+ are $70.80.

Meanwhile, for the duration of the fair, you can access the CNE grounds for free with a ticket to a show at Budweiser Stage and or a game at BMO Field.

GETTING TO THE EX

Looking to take transit to the CNE? If you’re utilizing GO Transit, the closest station is Exhibition Station, located right at the grounds.

Meanwhile, those taking the TTC can use either the 511 Bathurst or 509 Harborfront streetcars, which both stop in front of the CNE Gates at Exhibition Loop.

Those cycling to the CNE can park their bicycles at the Saskatchewan Gate (near Dufferin St.) or the Princes’ Gates (near Strachan Ave.).

Drivers can make use of the multiple onsite parking facilities, while additional parking is available in the surrounding area.

WHEELCHAIR, STROLLER AND WAGON RENTALS

Those bringing little ones along will have to bring their own strollers, as there won’t be any available on-site.

However, there will be wagons available for rent at the information booths located at the Princes’ Gate, GO/TTC Gate and Princess Margaret Fountain Gate.

The wagons can be rented from 10 a.m. til 10 p.m. for $10/day, plus a $50 refundable deposit.

Mobility aids like wheelchairs and electric scooters will also be available for attendees to rent through a program operated in partnership with Scouts Canada.

Those who need to reserve a mobility aid can do so by calling the Scouts Canada line at 416-649-2296.

Find out more about the wheelchair and electric scooter rentals here.