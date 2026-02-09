NBA champion Shai Gilgeous-Alexander invests in Hamilton’s TD Coliseum

NBA champion Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has invested in Hamilton’s newly opened TD Coliseum, continuing his long-standing commitment to giving back to his hometown.

Gilgeous-Alexander made the announcement on Monday alongside the arena’s developer, Oak View Group, noting that the investment reflects his deep connection to Hamilton and his desire to contribute to the city’s growth.

“Becoming part of the ownership group at TD Coliseum is really personal for me,” Gilgeous-Alexander said in a news release. “Growing up in Hamilton shaped who I am, so having the opportunity to help build something special in my hometown means everything.”

TD Coliseum, which opened in November as the city’s premier live music and entertainment venue, will soon feature an atrium along York Boulevard named the “Ares Atrium” in tribute to his son.

“Shai’s investment in TD Coliseum is another exciting moment for this project and for the city of Hamilton,” said Oak View Group CEO Chris Granger. “This investment reflects a mutual commitment to Hamilton’s development and the long-term impact of this endeavor. We are excited to welcome Shai and his family to the TD Coliseum team.”

The venue has already welcomed major acts such as Paul McCartney, the Jonas Brothers, and MGK. Performers scheduled to take the stage later this year include Twice, Cardi B, Akon, Ne-Yo, and more.

Gilgeous-Alexander says music has always played a major role in his life, and he hopes the venue becomes a place artists will remember long after they leave the stage.

“I want this venue to be a place artists are excited to perform, where fans can experience world-class shows right here in the city, where some of my friends in music can perform, and where we’re truly investing back into the local economy,” he said.

Gilgeous-Alexander added that his work with TD Coliseum, alongside his charitable organization, the SGA Foundation, is rooted in giving back to the community and helping put Hamilton on the map in a bigger, more meaningful way.