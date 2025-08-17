Remember that church party in Toronto? Now, the organizers are planning a Labubu rave

The Labubu craze is alive and well in Toronto, with a party based on the viral accessory gathering hundreds of collectors in the city later this month.

A Labubu Rave, organized by The Industry Entertainment, is taking over Toronto’s Parkdale Hall on Aug. 30 for a whole party inspired by the monster-like toy.

This event will offer the regular rave entertainment, with DJs and music for all tastes, with a Labubonic twist, including decorations inspired by the toy, vendors, and a photo booth so attendees can capture their Labubu-inspired outfits. And the event is free for anyone who brings a Labubu before 11 p.m.. If you arrive without a toy or later in the night, admission is $15.

“What actually makes [the party] is the attendees themselves,” The Industry Entertainment CEO and event organizer Melinda Roro told Now Toronto on Friday.

“Some people might think it’s from a point of over consumption,…but our goal is pretty simple. It’s silly, and we just want to have a place where people can come and have similar interests and enjoy music.”

Roro says the rave will include local DJs Sydney Sarayeva and DJ Regina, as well as a mysterious special guest.

“We want to [attract] all types of ravers for this. And when it comes to raving, you might see people are divided by the sounds a lot. But we just want to have a place where people can have a little bit of house, a little bit of techno and a little bit of happy hardcore, so it reaches all the masses and and all the little niches,” they said.

Labubus are accessories based on a Pop Mart’s series “The Monsters,” which show sharp teeth, expressive faces and varied outfits that seem to have captured the attention of the world after a wave of celebrities and influencers were seen wearing them.

And it was when the trend hit Toronto that the party organizers saw an opportunity for the new event, with more people wearing the toy as an accessory, matching outfits, and even trading them.

The party was initially scheduled for a weekday night at a bar in the city, but the high demand drove organizers to move it to a bigger venue. With over 10,000 shares on their initial post, Roro says they moved the party to a long weekend at Parkdale Hall, which can hold up to 800 attendees, hoping to keep up with the increasing interest.

“We at The Industry have always done shows that are out of the box, and that’s what we strive on doing. It’s called The Industry because we wanted to hit up all aspects of the rave industry. And our goal is to create new experiences,” Roro explained.

In fact, this is not the first time the group has made headlines with its unorthodox initiatives. Earlier this year, they hosted a rave at a downtown Toronto church, prompting debates on whether it is appropriate to party in religious settings.

The Labubu Rave is not the first event to feature the quirky plush toy. Last month, Toronto’s Union Station announced an official Labubu meet-up, inviting collectors to show off their beloved accessories and even trade with other fans.

However, after high demand for the event, Union Station announced last week that it has decided to postpone the meet-up, “for capacity reasons,” leaving some Labubu fans disappointed.

Union Station has not yet announced a new date for the event.