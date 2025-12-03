Spotify Wrapped 2025: The artists and anthems Canada couldn’t stop playing

What to know Spotify Wrapped 2025 reveals the top artists, songs, genres, and trends that shaped Canadians’ listening habits this year.

The annual rollout highlights both individual user data and the broader musical tastes of cities and the country as a whole.

National streaming patterns show which artists and tracks dominated Canada’s playlists in 2025.

The results offer a snapshot of the sounds and creators that defined the year across the country.

It’s that time of year when you simply can’t escape the question: “Who was your top artist this year?” That’s right, Spotify Wrapped is back, and it’s revealing all the hottest artists who took over the nation in 2025.

As always, Spotify Wrapped sums up a user’s year on the app, showcasing everything from top artists and songs to albums and even the genres they listened to most.

But this highly anticipated day, now a staple on social media, reveals more than just one person’s listening habits. It also highlights the musical tastes of entire cities and countries.

Check out which songs, artists, and shows took over Canada this year!

TOP ARTISTS

Advertisement

Toronto’s very own Drake took the top spot this year followed by pop icon Taylor Swift. Drake wasn’t the only Canadian to make the top 10, The Weeknd and Tate McRae also snatched up spots this year. Check out the Top 10 artists that stole the hearts and ears of Canadians on Spotify this year below!

Drake Taylor Swift Morgan Wallen The Weeknd Kendrick Lamar Zach Bryan Tate McRae Travis Scott SZA Kanye West

TOP SONGS

From pop, to K-pop, and country- Canadians took their musical tastes across the globe and across genres which is why this year’s Top Songs list has an array of diversity. “Ordinary” by Alex Warren tops the list, followed by “Die With A Smile” by Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars, and “APT.” by ROSE and Bruno Mars. Check out the top 10 songs in Canada on Spotify this year below!

“Orindary” by Alex Warren “Die With A Smile” by Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars “APT.” Rose and Bruno Mars “Beautiful Things” by Benson Boone “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” by Shaboozey “Haegum” by August D “Golden” by K-pop Demon Hunters Cast “Luther” by Kendrick Lamar & SZA “That’s So True” by Gracie Abrams “Pink Pony Club” by Chappell Roan

Advertisement

TOP ALBUMS

This next list is anything but short n’ sweet, from Morgan Wallen to Drake, and even Demon Hunters, Canadians decided that this list of top albums were repeat worthy. I’m The Problem by Morgan Wallen tops the list, followed by the KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack, and SOS Deluxe: LANA by SZA. Check out the top 10 albums in Canada on Spotify this year below!

I’m The Problem by Morgan Wallen KPop Demon Hunters by KPop Demon Hunters Cast SOS Deluxe: LANA by SZA So Close To What by Tate McRae You’ll Be Alright, Kid (Chapter 1) by Alex Warren Short n’ Sweet by Sabrina Carpenter $ome $exy $ongs 4 U by PARTYNEXTDOOR, Drake One Thing At A Time by Morgan Wallen Sticky Season by Noah Kahan The Life Of A Showgirl by Taylor Swift

TOP PODCASTS

It wasn’t just music that took over Spotify apps across Canada, podcasts did as well. This year Canadians dived into everything from politics, pop culture, and true crime with some of their favourite podcasts and hosts. The Joe Rogan Experience took the top spot this year, followed by The Mel Robbins Podcast, and The Diary Of A CEO With Steven Bartlett. Check out the top 10 podcasts in the country on Spotify this year below!

Advertisement

The Joe Rogan Experience The Mel Robbins Podcast The Diary Of A CEO With Steven Bartlett Call Her Daddy This Past Weekend w/Theo Von Huberman Lab Good Hang with Amy Poehler Modern Wisdom On Purpose with Jay Shetty Crime Junkie