What to do in Toronto this week: January 20-25

× Expand Alexandre Isard Chilly Gonzales Pianist Chilly Gonzales performs at Roy Thomson Hall on January 20.

These are our top event picks for the week of January 20-25. For more events listings, visit nowtoronto.com/events.

Community

Policy And Politics

Jane Philpott, Lisa Raitt and Megan Leslie discuss modern leadership.

January 20. Isabel Bader Theatre. 6 pm. Free. RSVP at petersonjan20.eventbrite.ca.

Is Privacy Possible In The Proposed Sidewalk Toronto Or Any "Smart City"?

Privacy expert Andrew Clement and York U social sciences professor Natasha Tusikov discuss privacy issues raised by Sidewalk Labs’ “Smart City” proposal for the Port Lands.

January 22. Rogers Communications Centre (Room 103). 7-9 pm. Free. cfe.ryerson.ca/events.

TRANScend/TRANSform: A Teach-In With Trans Folks & Allies

Authors Gwen Benaway and Kai Cheng Thom and activists Monica Forrester and Chanelle Gallant educate the general public about issues affecting the trans community.

January 23. The 519 Community Centre. 7-9 pm. Free. Facebook.com.

Music

Chilly Gonzales

The piano impresario returns home to perform his celebrated Solo Piano series.

January 20. Roy Thomson Hall. 8 pm. $39.50-$79.50. roythomsonhall.com.

Jean-Michel Blais

The acclaimed Montreal pianist recently released his soundtrack to Xavier Dolan's Matthias & Maxime, which he'll perform from at this Roy Thomson Hall show.

January 21. Roy Thomson Hall. 8 pm. $34.50. roythomsonhall.com

Alex Cuba

The Cuban-Canadian artist plays a release show for his new album, Sublime, which features collaborations with some Cuban legends.

January 21. Mod Club. roythomsonhall.com

ROM After Dark: Lunar

The museum's rebooted Friday night party kicks off with a Lunar New Year’s Eve celebration.

January 25. Royal Ontario Museum. 7-11:30 pm. $24-$30. rom.on.ca/rad.

× Expand What You Gonna Do When The World Is On Fire Black Gold screens Roberto Minervini's documentary What You Gonna Do When The World's On Fire? on January 25.

Movies

The Art, Architecture, Design Film Festival

Design docs screen during the tail-end of Design Week. Check out more DesignTO picks here.

January 22-26. Hot Docs Cinema. $17, pass $99. hotdocscinema.ca/aadff.

What You Gonna Do When The World's On Fire?

Roberto Minervini's striking and intimate documentary about working-class African-Americans in New Orleans screens as part of the Royal's Black Gold series. Judy Hill, who is featured in the film, will participate in a Skype Q&A following the screening.

January 26. Royal Cinema. 4 pm. $12. eventbrite.ca.

Stage

Suitcase/Adrenaline

Ahmad Meree's double bill about the lives of refugees in Canada.

Opens January 21 at Theatre Passe Muraille. See listing.

Marjorie Prime

The esteemed actor Martha Henry stars in this play about an octogenarian and a robot.

In previews from January 26 at the Coal Mine Theatre. See listing.

× Expand Courtesy the artist/photo by Byron Mármol Naufus Ramírez-Figueroa Naufus Ramírez-Figueroa's video Incremental Architecture (2015) goes on display at the Power Plant on January 25.

Art

Extending The Frame: 40 Years Of Gallery TPW

Photo exhibition looks back at the influential Toronto gallery's role in advocating for the cultural recognition of photography in Canada.

January 22-April 5. Ryerson Image Centre. Reception 6-8 pm on January 22. ryersonimagecentre.ca.

Power Plant winter openings

Major solo exhibitions by rising international artists Naufus Ramírez-Figueroa and Dawit L. Petros open at the Power Plant.

January 25-May 10. Opening party 8-11 pm on January 24. thepowerplant.org.

Night Of Ideas: Being Alive

Annual global art event features a keynote by curator/trans activist Paul B. Preciado, opening of the Lorenza Böttner exhibition and more.

January 25. Art Museum at U of T. 5 pm-2 am. Free. artmuseum.utoronto.ca.

AGO All Hours

Local R&B talent a l l i e, experimental electronic act SlowPitchSound and poet Lillian Allen perform at the Art Gallery of Ontario's seasonal block party.

January 25. Art Gallery of Ontario. 10:30 am-10 pm, all ages. Free with admission. ago.ca.

@nowtoronto