CNE food 2019: All the new foods at this year's fair

The CNE's 2019 foods have been unveiled for the upcoming season (August 16 to September 2), and the funnel cake gods have spoken: We'll be eating plenty of pickles this year, along with fried savoury foods topped with syrup, carnival food chopped up to look like other carnival food, and a sprinkling of scorpion pepper sauce.
Here's everything you'll probably immediately regret eating at the Food Building during CNE 2019.
TOP: The most colourful CNE food item of 2019 is this rainbow grilled cheese sandwich from I Love Churros.
King of Curds is reprising their CNE Food Building appearance with deep-fried curds dressed up like pie, complete with cherry or blueberry filling and cream cheese icing.
Pho 88 is doing gluten-free pho burritos.
The Annex's Fuwa Fuwa Pancakes is bringing jiggly Japanese pancakes.
Tim Hortons is getting in on the act with red licorice donuts...
...and licorice Timbit parfaits.
Hot Bunzz's CNE 2019 offering is an Italian spin on raclette: Melted caciocavallo cheese spread onto fresh sandwiches.
Here's a closeup.
Granny Smith Apple Fries is offering apple cheesecake poutine: Apple "fries" topped with cheesecake chunks, salted caramel and whipped cream.
Picklegeddon is upon us: The humble cured cucumber is featured in lemonade (at Splash)...
...deep-fried with chocolate sauce and icing sugar...
...on top of a pizza with a dill ranch base (at Rick's Pizza)...
...or inside a "Snickle dog", a hot dog wrapped inside a tortilla with pickles and a Snickers bar, then deep fried.
If you don't fancy a pickle lemonade, Splash is also selling deep-fried artichoke hearts with lemony ranch.
The name says it all at Chickee Kone: Fresh waffle cones stuffed with fried chicken, with your choice of sauce.
Super Fries' "K-pop fries" are topped with bulgogi beef and kimchi. (They're also offering pho fries with hoisin-marinated beef.)
San Francesco's CNE 2019 food feature, the San Fran La Bomba, is a taco made of breaded veal and stuffed with sausage, grilled veggies or pulled pork.
Elsewhere in taco-shaped food item news: This cotton candy-stuffed waffle taco from Candy Time.
Long-running CNE food fave Corrado's is back with a pierogi-topped burger (there's also havarti, cheddar, sour cream, onions and bacon).
Burrito Co.'s chicken burrito comes with a little bottle of "scorpion sauce" made from one of the world's hottest peppers.
Funnel cake and chicken sandwiches: Together at last, thanks to the people at Deep Fried Chicken Sandwiches.