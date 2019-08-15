CNE food 2019: All the new foods at this year's fair

× Expand Natalia Manzocco

The CNE's 2019 foods have been unveiled for the upcoming season (August 16 to September 2), and the funnel cake gods have spoken: We'll be eating plenty of pickles this year, along with fried savoury foods topped with syrup, carnival food chopped up to look like other carnival food, and a sprinkling of scorpion pepper sauce.

Here's everything you'll probably immediately regret eating at the Food Building during CNE 2019.

TOP: The most colourful CNE food item of 2019 is this rainbow grilled cheese sandwich from I Love Churros.

× Expand Natalia Manzocco

King of Curds is reprising their CNE Food Building appearance with deep-fried curds dressed up like pie, complete with cherry or blueberry filling and cream cheese icing.

× Expand Natalia Manzocco

Pho 88 is doing gluten-free pho burritos.

× Expand Natalia Manzocco

The Annex's Fuwa Fuwa Pancakes is bringing jiggly Japanese pancakes.

× Expand Natalia Manzocco

Tim Hortons is getting in on the act with red licorice donuts...

× Expand Natalia Manzocco

...and licorice Timbit parfaits.

× Expand Natalia Manzocco

Hot Bunzz's CNE 2019 offering is an Italian spin on raclette: Melted caciocavallo cheese spread onto fresh sandwiches.

× Expand Natalia Manzocco

Here's a closeup.

× Expand Natalia Manzocco

Granny Smith Apple Fries is offering apple cheesecake poutine: Apple "fries" topped with cheesecake chunks, salted caramel and whipped cream.

× Expand Natalia Manzocco

Picklegeddon is upon us: The humble cured cucumber is featured in lemonade (at Splash)...

× Expand Natalia Manzocco

...deep-fried with chocolate sauce and icing sugar...

× Expand Natalia Manzocco

...on top of a pizza with a dill ranch base (at Rick's Pizza)...

× Expand Natalia Manzocco

...or inside a "Snickle dog", a hot dog wrapped inside a tortilla with pickles and a Snickers bar, then deep fried.

× Expand Natalia Manzocco

If you don't fancy a pickle lemonade, Splash is also selling deep-fried artichoke hearts with lemony ranch.

× Expand Natalia Manzocco

The name says it all at Chickee Kone: Fresh waffle cones stuffed with fried chicken, with your choice of sauce.

× Expand Natalia Manzocco

Super Fries' "K-pop fries" are topped with bulgogi beef and kimchi. (They're also offering pho fries with hoisin-marinated beef.)

× Expand Natalia Manzocco

San Francesco's CNE 2019 food feature, the San Fran La Bomba, is a taco made of breaded veal and stuffed with sausage, grilled veggies or pulled pork.

× Expand Natalia Manzocco

Elsewhere in taco-shaped food item news: This cotton candy-stuffed waffle taco from Candy Time.

× Expand Natalia Manzocco

Long-running CNE food fave Corrado's is back with a pierogi-topped burger (there's also havarti, cheddar, sour cream, onions and bacon).

× Expand Natalia Manzocco

Burrito Co.'s chicken burrito comes with a little bottle of "scorpion sauce" made from one of the world's hottest peppers.

× Expand Natalia Manzocco

Funnel cake and chicken sandwiches: Together at last, thanks to the people at Deep Fried Chicken Sandwiches.

food@nowtoronto.com | @nataliamanzocco