Honest Ed's artist designs new sign and beer label for charity

If you're ventured out of the house – for essential or non-essential reasons – you may have seen signs in store windows proclaiming “We’re all in this together!" in the signature style of shuttered-discount store Honest Ed's.

Those pandemic posters are by a street artist named Dreeem, who paid homage to the work of in-house Honest Ed's sign painter Wayne Reuben by reportedly taking a photo of an old sign and rearranging the letters. (Reuben told the Globe and Mail he wants an apology and is considering his legal options.)

Now, Reuben is giving people the chance to own the real deal and raise money for the Parkdale Community Food Bank in the process.

Reuben has created a new hand-painted sign that reads “We Must Stand Alone To Win Together" that's available to buy for $250 (no tax). Each one is painted in the signature Honest Ed's colours on stock board that's 14" x 20" store-display size and authenticated by Reuben. Fifty per cent of proceeds will go to the Parkdale Community Food Bank.

"This heartfelt slogan came to Wayne one night while he was sleeping," the food bank said in a Facebook post. "He strongly feels that despite needing to maintain physical distance from one another, we must come together like never before, put aside our differences and take action for the greater good."

The first 25 people to order a sign in the Greater Toronto Area will get their sign delivered by David White, a food bank board member. Email Reuben's daughter and manager Niki Reuben at yournikt [at] gmail.com to order a sign. There's a $25 flat shipping fee across Canada for all other orders. (Signs are not available to pickup due to physical distancing.)

If $250 is out of your budget, Reuben has also teamed with Henderson Brewing Co. to design a limited edition label for the company's Ides of April 2020: Stand Alone, Win Together lager, plus a matching pint glass.

The beer is described as "a light, refreshing 5 per cent lager with a crisp, clean finish." Sales proceeds will again go to the Parkdale Community Food Bank.

@KevinRitchie