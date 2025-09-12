‘Events like this are necessary,’ TIFF celebs bring their A-game to battle cancer

Local Toronto celebrities headed to the court today for a noble cause as the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) comes to a close.

The 3rd annual TIFF Battleground Hoops Against Cancer, a fundraiser to support cancer research and patient care at the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation, welcomed children from all over Toronto, the Toronto Raptors mascot, and celebrated athletes, actors, and musicians Friday afternoon at the Regent Park Community Centre. The event runs in tandem with TIFF’s 50th anniversary which comes to a wrap on Sunday.

“The inception of this came from my own mother battling cancer and she’s still battling cancer right now. I wanted to combine entertainment and basketball because those two passions came from my mom,” Founder of the event, actor, and film producer Emmanuel Kabongo told Now Toronto.

This merge of passions is what birthed the “Battleground,” a basketball tournament for actors, musicians, and athletes to show the community what healthy competition looks like.

“[It’s also the] fight against cancer, the fight on the basketball court, the fight to create content to inspire when they watch or hear it,” Kabongo said.

Kabongo grew up in Cabbagetown with his three other siblings and played point guard for the girls and boys Regent Park community basketball team.

Kabongo’s mother was not in attendance today as she’s undergoing chemotherapy treatment at the Princess Margaret Cancer Centre.

“We do the best we can and fight against this thing with love, joy, acceptance, perseverance, and support,” the Star Trek actor said, who’s also developing a basketball show named “Battleground.”

Amongst the celebrities in attendance were MC Michi P, celebrity chiropractor Dr. Liza, DJ Mel Boogie, Kemdilo, Billy Kabongo, Myck Kabongo, Ashton James, Matt Murray, Troy Crossfield, Tommy James Murphy, Sam Assante, Alessany Camara, Percy Anane-Dwumfour, Andre Kelly, Decklon Roberts, Torrin Blades, Raymond Kingu Jr., Drew Smoothy, Joel Witton, and Emani Clough.

Despite the TIFF affiliation, Kabango hopes the kids get to see the community come together for a cause, not for the cameras or performing.

“Events like this are necessary, especially in a place like Regent Park. There might be people who are troubled and may cause issues with other people. God forbid. Just in case, so we can maintain fun and civility, it’s important to make sure nothing gets in the way of young people having an outlet to have fun and better themselves,” TIFF security guard Joshua Houeto told Now Toronto, who came out to support Kabongo.

The day of sports carried both TIFF spirit and charitability with even complimentary soothing neck massages from Dr. Liza, who’s massaged the necks of many A-list celebrities during TIFF for the last decade.

The Raptors 905 mascot entertained the kids in attendance while dancing to DJ Mel Boogie’s high energy throwback remixes on the speakers.

“Rap music has always been the music of marginalized communities. That’s the language we use to let people know what’s going on,” DJ Mel Boogie commented.

Meanwhile, former Much Music and MTV MC, as well as social worker for the youth media arts centre in Regent Park, Michi P narrated the game.

“I love helping the youth out and getting involved in sports. They’re going through a lot at home and school. Sports is an outlet to get out whatever you’re going through,” MC Michi P told Now Toronto, who also comes from a family that’s battled cancer in their lives.

Overall, the celebrities were serious about the roles they were playing in giving back to the kids who came out to see and play with them.

“Basketball is one of those games where you gotta let the game come to you, similar to life, ” “Criminal Minds” actor Matthew Murray told Now Toronto.