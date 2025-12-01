OpenTable names 27 Toronto spots among Canada’s best restaurants in 2025

Toronto once again proves why it’s one of the country’s most dynamic food cities, with 27 local restaurants earning a place on OpenTable’s Top 100 list for 2025.

OpenTable has released its annual rankings, drawing from a full year of diner data between Sept. 1, 2024, and Aug. 31, 2025. The list reflects a mix of metrics, including guest reviews, ratings, the proportion of five-star feedback, advance bookings and direct search interest.

Below are the Toronto restaurants that made the cut.

Amal

Amal brings a burst of light to Yorkville with its vibrant, contemporary take on traditional Lebanese cuisine. The restaurant’s beauty is matched by a deeply satisfying Middle Eastern menu: silky dips with warm pita, abundant mezze, richly seasoned skewers, and classic shawarma. Every dish feels like a small journey through memory, heritage, and hospitality.

Advertisement

Bar Isabel

Tucked between Little Italy and Little Portugal, Bar Isabel offers one of Toronto’s most intimate dining rooms, glowing with low light and striking mosaic floors. The menu leans into Spanish inspiration, delivering inventive small plates paired with thoughtful cocktails. Guests consistently praise the grilled octopus, bone marrow, and ceviche, while the Basque cake with sherry cream remains a beloved finish.

DaiLo

At DaiLo, the food and the vibe share the same features that make guests come back for more: vibrant, adventurous, and instantly memorable. Chef Nick Liu’s cooking fuses French technique with the layers of his Chinese heritage, resulting in inventive plates that surprise without ever losing their soul. The restaurant’s stylish, lively setting naturally spills over into its upstairs bar, Lopan, turning dinner into a full evening out.

Advertisement

Giulietta

Giulietta has built its reputation on simple, yet delicious cooking and a minimalist aesthetic that keeps the focus on the food. Executive chef Rob Rossi draws from Italian traditions with a thoughtful approach, turning staples like ragu, Cacio e Pepe and wood-fired pizza into standout dishes through technique and consistency. Guests often highlight the restaurant’s “flawless” execution and attentive service, with the pork chop and signature pastas emerging as crowd favourites.

Linny’s

Linny’s sets itself apart by blending traditional steakhouse dishes with influences from Jewish cooking, resulting in a menu that feels both familiar and inventive. The restaurant has earned strong praise for its polished service and standout plates like the bone-in ribeye and chicken liver toast. The room itself is warmly designed with an eye for detail, drawing comparisons to a polished 1950s jazz lounge.

Advertisement

Mineral

Mineral brings a contemporary take on Filipino-inspired dining to the Rosedale-Summerhill area, pairing inventive dishes with an inviting atmosphere. The restaurant is known for its creative approach to traditional flavours and a dining room that balances modern design with a welcoming feel. Guests frequently highlight the well-executed tasting menus, thoughtful presentation, and attentive service.

Quetzal

Quetzal is known for its bold, wood-fired approach to traditional Mexican cooking. Nearly every dish is prepared over a long open flame, giving the food a distinct, smoky character. The menu highlights traditional moles, sauces, and ingredients from across Mexico, combined with local produce to create fresh, modern flavours. The restaurant has earned multiple Michelin stars for its creative cooking, polished service, and stylish atmosphere.

Advertisement

Rasa

Rasa brings a globally inspired menu to Harbord Village, offering a relaxed but polished dining experience. The restaurant’s open kitchen and wraparound patio, complete with a garden area, create a welcoming setting that works well for both casual dinners and celebrations. Dishes are designed for sharing and draw from a mix of international flavours, with favourites like the chopped salad, truffle gnudi, ceviche and inventive desserts often mentioned by guests.

Sunnys Chinese

Sunnys Chinese brings a lively, modern take on Chinese dishes to the heart of Kensington Market. It pairs playful design touches, bright tiles, colourful tables, and quirky details with a menu known for bold, confident flavours. The restaurant has earned a Michelin Bib Gourmand for its standout dishes, with diners often calling out the Dan Dan noodles, Hong Kong–style French toast and rotating soft-serve desserts as must-tries.

Advertisement

The Lunch Lady

The Lunch Lady brings the spirit of Ms. Nguyen Thị Thanh’s celebrated Vietnamese cooking to Ossington, marking the latest chapter in a story that began in Saigon and gained international attention after appearing on Anthony Bourdain’s No Reservations. The menu pays tribute to Ms. Thanh’s longtime dishes while introducing fresh ideas suited to its Toronto home. Diners often praise the vibrant flavours, standout items like the Wagyu pho and garlic noodles, and the attentive service.

Other Toronto restaurants included in the Top 100 Restaurants list are:

Alo Restaurant

Aloette

Bar Prima

Café Boulud

Don Alfonso 1890

Estiatorio Milos

George Restaurant

Grey Gardens

Lee

Mamakas Taverna

Osteria Giulia

Prime Seafood Palace

Richmond Station

Scaramouche Restaurant

Sorrel Rosedale

Sushi Yugen

The Chase

For the full list of restaurants, check out OpenTable’s rundown of the best restaurants in the country, sorted by province.

Advertisement