Things to do on Christmas Day in Toronto

× Expand Michael Muraz Spend Christmas Day on ice at Nathan Phillips Square, one of the few free activities open in Toronto on December 25.

Most of the city shuts down for a few days around December 25, which isn’t a problem so long as you’ve stocked up on food and booze at home. If you celebrate Christmas – or Hanukkah, which begins on December 24 this year – you’ll likely be lazing around, stuffing your face with sweets and spending time with family and friends. Even if you don’t celebrate either holiday, the stat holiday means you probably have the day off work.

Wondering what to do with your time when most shops, restaurants and venues are closed? Here’s what’s open on December 25:

Movies at Cineplex Cinemas

One reliable way to spend your holiday is by catching a movie on the big screen. Cineplex’s chain of cinemas are always open on Christmas Day. Check out NOW’s holiday movie survival guide for our critics’ picks on what to see – and what to skip. See movie listings for details.

Spirited Away: The Films of Studio Ghibli at the TIFF Bell Lightbox

The TIFF Bell Lightbox shines a light on the animated films of Studio Ghibli from December 24 to January 6. On December 25, they’ll be showing Howl’s Moving Castle, which tells the story of a teenage girl’s encounter with a wizard who is trying to stop a war. Director Hayao Miyazaki’s 2004 fantasy adventure screens at 1 pm. Other films being shown at TIFF on Christmas Day include Pedro Almodóvar’s Julieta, Hitchcock’s Vertigo, E.T. and 2001: A Space Odyssey. See listing for details.

World’s Best Commercials at Hot Docs Cinema

Over at the Ted Rogers Hot Docs Cinema, watch the year’s best commercials according to the Cannes Lion International Festival of Creativity. These are not your typical TV ads: think of them as short films (the screening lasts two hours). On December 25, catch the world’s best commercials at 4 pm. Then, stay for ballet doc Reset, which tracks Black Swan choreographer Benjamin Millepied’s stint as director of dance at the Paris Opera Ballet. See website for details.

Festivus Dinner at the Drake

Taking a cue from Frank Constanza, the Drake Hotel hosts its annual Festivus Dinner on December 25 at 6 pm. Enjoy a traditional holiday meal with all the fixings and dessert for $34 a person. Call 416-531-5042 before December 21 to reserve your seat. See website for details.

Christmas flower show at Allan Gardens

Head to Allan Gardens Conservatory (19 Horticultural Avenue) for its annual Christmas Flower Show, which is open everyday from 10 am to 5 pm until mid-January. See over 30 varieties of poinsettias and seasonal topiaries amongst thousands of flowering plants. Admission to the conservatory is free. See website for details.

Disney on Ice Dream Big at Rogers Centre

Spending the holiday with kids in tow? Consider a trip to the Rogers Centre, where Disney on Ice presents Dream Big, a spectacle involving popular Disney princesses plus the cast of Frozen on ice skates. The show on December 25 starts at 4 pm. Tickets start at $28. See website for details.

Metal Health at Bovine Sex Club

If you’re tired of hearing Christmas tunes and want to blow off some steam, head over to the Bovine Sex Club (542 Queen West) for a night of heavy metal starting at 9 pm. Local metal fan Aurielle St Cyr hosts the event, which promises no cover, live music and cheap drinks. See website for details.

Bloor-Yorkville Holiday Magic

Take in the twinkling lights and seasonal décor at Holiday Magic, a free outdoor display set up by the Bloor-Yorkville BIA. On until December 31, the multi-block presentation includes animated storefront windows, light displays and seasonal decorations by participating businesses. Print out a map for the self-guided tour here. See website for details.

Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada

Take your holiday underwater at Ripley’s Aquarium (288 Bremner Boulevard), which is open 9 am to 11 pm on December 25. See stingrays and jellyfish, catch tropical fish in the rainbow reef and stand among sharks in the aquarium’s underwater tunnel. Admission starts at $10. See website for details.

Ice Skating at Nathan Phillips Square and Harbourfront Centre

The outdoor ice rinks at Nathan Phillips Square and Harbourfront Centre are open December 25 from 10 am to 5 pm. Skating is free and skate rentals are available.

Pacific Mall

Can’t wait until Boxing Day to get your shopping done? Pacific Mall in Markham is one of the only shopping centres open December 25. With over 270,000 square feet, it’s the largest Asian mall in North America. Find cell phone accessories, clothing and shoes, toys, Asian DVDs and CDs as well as a number of restaurants. Pacific Mall is open 11 am to 8 pm.

michelled@nowtoronto.com | @michdas