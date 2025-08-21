The TTC says it hasn’t received any complaints about transit struggles following Chris Brown’s recent concerts at Rogers Stadium, despite many people voicing their frustrations online.

The R&B star performed two shows this week at the newly-built and open-air Rogers Stadium, located in the former Downsview Airport lands.

While Breezy Bowl saw more than 55,000people crowd the area each night, people in Toronto have voiced their concerns about the logistics of using transit to get to and from the stadium, particularly at Downsview Park Station.

One TikToker shared that they experienced a “huge wait” while trying to get into the station, and subsequently took over an hour to leave the Yorkdale Parkade, where they left their car.

While another urged officials to put more thought into the exit strategy for the stadium.

Now Toronto reached out to the TTC for comment about transit users’ concerns. Officials say that they did not receive any complaints following both nights of Chris Brown’s concert.

There has been much social media chatter this summer about the experience of attending a concert at Rogers Stadium, including the challenges of leaving the venue. Acknowledging this, the transit agency says that following the first few concerts at the stadium earlier this summer, stakeholders met to discuss the logistics of concert attendees exiting the venue.

“From a TTC perspective, the last few concerts have seen quick and efficient exits, especially considering there are tens of thousands of people leaving at the same time,” TTC Spokesperson Stuart Green told Now Toronto in an email statement on Thursday.

“The weather can play a role in people’s moods, but overall, the management protocols in place with Live Nation are working well.”

Officials shared that the transit system operated extended service during the evenings of Brown’s concerts, aiming to help fans travel to and from shows at the stadium quickly and safely. This included extra service on Line 1 and Line 2, additional buses on the 84 Sheppard West and 96 Wilson routes, and the 101 Downsview Park was extended to Sheppard West Station.

Meanwhile, regarding concerns about crowd control at the stadium, Toronto Police say this is managed by Live Nation, with support from TPS paid duty officers.

“Any planning around their events, including traffic or crowd management, is developed by Live Nation, and they work with TPS and transit to execute them,” police said in a statement to Now Toronto.

Now Toronto reached out to Live Nation, which operates the stadium, for comment on these concerns, but did not hear back in time for publication.

ALTERNATIVE ROUTES

The TTC says that in addition to Downsview Park, concert-goers can also use Sheppard West or Wilson stations to get to Rogers Stadium, while commuters with accessibility needs can utilize a dedicated shuttle service. The transit commissioner partners with Live Nation to offer free rides home for ticket holders from Downsview Park, Sheppard West, and Wilson stations.

While the TTC has no plans to change its current crowd control strategy, some people are sharing their preferred routes to get to and from Rogers Stadium.

“I went [the] Sheppard West way, easy breezy no struggle,” one person said on TikTok. “Even a shuttle bus was waiting for people… if I knew would’ve taken it.”

“There are shuttle buses along the street to bring you to Sheppard West Station. There are SO many shuttle buses and the line is nonexistent,” another person said. “Plus, you pass all the people walking from the stadium to the station and get there quicker!”

“The GO Train line was easy peasy,” another person shared.