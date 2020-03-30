NXNE postponed to August due to coronavirus

× Expand Samuel Engelking NXNE 2017, Port Lands

The 2020 NXNE Music and Gaming Festival is being rescheduled to August.

The festival was originally due to take place from June 12-21, but Toronto has "decided to not permit large gatherings the size of NXNE, even if social distancing is reduced, until at least the end of June," the festival said in a statement on March 30.

The new dates are August 11-16.

“The city will need to eventually come together again, to celebrate live music and our community spaces enjoy each other and our communities along with the live music that unites and excites us all,” NXNE president Michael Hollett said in a statement. “When that time comes and we can all safely come together again, NXNE will join the arts and live music culture community in helping bring live music songs back to the city."

Last week, multidisciplinary arts festival Luminato, which was scheduled for June 11-28, cancelled. LGBTQ film fest Inside Out, which was set to take place in late May, has been rescheduled to October.

June is a big month for festivals in Toronto. Other marquee events that take place in June include Toronto Pride and Toronto Jazz Festival.

@KevinRitchie