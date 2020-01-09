LAL, Haviah Mighty, Hidden Cameras to play Wavelength's 20th anniversary festival

LAL
Toronto indie music series Wavelength is turning 20, and its annual anniversary Wavelength Winter Festival will be a 20-act look back/look ahead.
This year’s Polaris Prize winner Haviah Mighty gets top billing, sharing space with both new and legacy Canadian acts. Among the first category is Montreal rapper Lou Phelps, Toronto R&B artists Desiire and TRP.P and folk singer/songwriter Kaia Kater.
Local electronic soul duo LAL shares a 20th birthday with Wavelength and will play their debut album Corners in full. Owen Pallett’s old band Les Mouches will play a rare gig, and longtime Wavelength faves the Hidden Cameras (in their first Toronto show in four years) and Sandro Perri will also play. Other acts include Yves Jarvis, Keita Juma, New Fries, Little Scream and more.
The festival is guest curated by Ian Steaman. Shows will take place at Sneaky Dee’s (the series' weekly home for much of the 2000s), Longboat Hall, the Garrison and a free all-ages afternoon in-store performance at Sonic Boom.
February 13-16 at various venues. Tickets from $15, festival pass $50. showclix.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com.
Find the full schedule below:
Thursday February 13 @ Sneaky Dee’s
LAL (Corners” 20th Anniversary Album Performance)
LES MOUCHES (Reunion of Owen Pallett’s manic art-folk trio)
SANDRO PERRI
SLOWPITCHSOUND
Doors 7pm
Tickets: $15 advance / $20 at the door
Friday February 14 @ Longboat Hall
THE HIDDEN CAMERAS
LITTLE SCREAM
KAIA KATER
SHEENAH KO
Doors 7pm
Tickets: $20 advance / $25 at the door
Saturday February 15 @ Sonic Boom Music (Free Afternoon In-Store)
NEW FRIES
MIMICO
PSYCHIC WEAPONS
SILVER POOLS
Showtime 2pm
Admission: FREE
Saturday February 15 @ Longboat Hall
HAVIAH MIGHTY
LOU PHELPS
YVES JARVIS
DESIIRE
Doors 7pm
Tickets: $20 advance / $25 at the door
Sunday February 16 @ The Garrison
TORII WOLF
KEITA JUMA
TRP.P
Doors 7pm
Tickets: $15 advance / $20 at the door