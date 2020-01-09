LAL, Haviah Mighty, Hidden Cameras to play Wavelength's 20th anniversary festival

× Expand LAL

Toronto indie music series Wavelength is turning 20, and its annual anniversary Wavelength Winter Festival will be a 20-act look back/look ahead.

This year’s Polaris Prize winner Haviah Mighty gets top billing, sharing space with both new and legacy Canadian acts. Among the first category is Montreal rapper Lou Phelps, Toronto R&B artists Desiire and TRP.P and folk singer/songwriter Kaia Kater.

Local electronic soul duo LAL shares a 20th birthday with Wavelength and will play their debut album Corners in full. Owen Pallett’s old band Les Mouches will play a rare gig, and longtime Wavelength faves the Hidden Cameras (in their first Toronto show in four years) and Sandro Perri will also play. Other acts include Yves Jarvis, Keita Juma, New Fries, Little Scream and more.

The festival is guest curated by Ian Steaman. Shows will take place at Sneaky Dee’s (the series' weekly home for much of the 2000s), Longboat Hall, the Garrison and a free all-ages afternoon in-store performance at Sonic Boom.

February 13-16 at various venues. Tickets from $15, festival pass $50. showclix.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com.

Find the full schedule below:

Thursday February 13 @ Sneaky Dee’s

LAL (Corners” 20th Anniversary Album Performance)

LES MOUCHES (Reunion of Owen Pallett’s manic art-folk trio)

SANDRO PERRI

SLOWPITCHSOUND

Doors 7pm

Tickets: $15 advance / $20 at the door

Friday February 14 @ Longboat Hall

THE HIDDEN CAMERAS

LITTLE SCREAM

KAIA KATER

SHEENAH KO

Doors 7pm

Tickets: $20 advance / $25 at the door

Saturday February 15 @ Sonic Boom Music (Free Afternoon In-Store)

NEW FRIES

MIMICO

PSYCHIC WEAPONS

SILVER POOLS

Showtime 2pm

Admission: FREE

Saturday February 15 @ Longboat Hall

HAVIAH MIGHTY

LOU PHELPS

YVES JARVIS

DESIIRE

Doors 7pm

Tickets: $20 advance / $25 at the door

Sunday February 16 @ The Garrison

TORII WOLF

KEITA JUMA

TRP.P

Doors 7pm

Tickets: $15 advance / $20 at the door

