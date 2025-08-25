‘He’s a real G for this,’ Dancehall artist Bounty Killer donates $1,000 to family of boy killed in North York shooting

Dancehall artist Bounty Killer has made a donation to the mother of JahVai Roy, a young child who was killed by a stray bullet while sleeping beside her earlier this month.

The contribution of $1,000, made through his charitable organization The Bounty Foundation, was given to the child’s mother, Holly Roy, in a big cheque, which she shared about in a Facebook post on Aug. 22.

“Special thanks going out to Bounty Killer and Oasis Music Festival for the monetary donation and the love and support. For coming to see me and extend their condolences meant alot…” she wrote.

The Jamaican artist, often referred to as the “Poor People Governor,” has a long record of philanthropy. His foundation has supported fellow artists, health institutions and vulnerable individuals.

Past efforts include assistance for dancehall artist Lt. Stitchie during his recovery after he became unresponsive from suffering a brain hemorrhage, donations to Bellevue Hospital in Kingston, and aid for the late veteran singer Junior Byles.

On Aug. 16, eight-year-old JahVai Roy lost his life after being struck by a stray bullet while sleeping in his North York home.

Shots were fired outside his apartment complex shortly after midnight, with one round breaking through a ground floor window and hitting the child as he lay beside his mother.

He was rushed to the hospital but did not survive. The suspects escaped before police arrived, and the investigation is still underway. Police have recently released images of a suspect vehicle believed to be connected to the shooting.

The incident has left the community in mourning, highlighting ongoing concerns about violence and the need for stronger support for affected families.

A GoFundMe campaign called Justice4JahVai has also been launched to assist the family, and it has raised over $87,000 as of publication.

“JahVai was a joyful, bright, and loving little boy. His life, full of promise and potential, was stolen in a moment no family should ever have to endure. The grief his loved ones now carry is beyond words,” the GoFundMe caption read.

The goal for the campaign is $90,000 to help JahVai’s family with funeral expenses, relocation to a safer home, trauma counselling and other unforeseen costs.

Despite Bounty Killer’s gesture, his donation has sparked mixed reactions on social media. Some are praising the artist for his generosity.

“Bounty have always been generous giver. This is very good news,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Love this! He’s just passing through yet he took the time to care. Bounty is a real G for this👏🏽👏🏽❤️❤️,” another commented.

While other users online are criticising the amount, suggesting more could have been done.

“Kmt that big ass check for $1000 might as well just give her some grocery,” a user said.

“Is that a thousand dollars? Could have simply given her the cash in private. Made a big scene for what, attention? Anyways blessings 🙏🏾,” another user commented.

“At least he donated and got the photo opp, but truth be told him shoulda add a zero to dat,” a user suggested.

Bounty Killer was in Toronto over the weekend to hit the stage for his first Canadian performance in nearly 20 years. He headlined the Oasis Music Festival on Aug. 23, at the Markham Fairgrounds.