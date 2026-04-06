Does Toronto have the worst FIFA World Cup 2026 stadium? Let’s debunk that

Does Toronto have the worst stadium at the 2026 FIFA World cup?
According to Covers.com, a sports betting information website, BMO Field, which has been temporarily renamed to Toronto Stadium, has been ranked the worst stadium to host the international soccer tournament.
The ranking has unfortunately spread like wildfire, with local Toronto outlets RTN and 6ixBuzz TV reposting it to their respective Instagram accounts.
But what does “worst stadium” even mean?
In this case, “worst” just means small. Compared to the other 15 stadiums in Canada, Mexico, and the United States that will be hosting FIFA games, Toronto Stadium can only seat 45,736 fans.
The stadium underwent a $158-million renovation ahead of the World Cup, including adding about 17,000 temporary seats to expand the seating capacity. Despite initial safety concerns over the temporary seating, Torontonians warmed up after seeing POV photos from the seats themselves.
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In comparison, BC Place in Vancouver seats approximately 54,000 fans and Los Angeles Stadium (usually known as SoFi Stadium) seats about 70,000. The second smallest stadium, Estadio Guadalajara in Jalisco, Mexico, seats 48,000.
Ranked from smallest to largest capacity, here are all 16 FIFA World Cup stadiums:
- Toronto Stadium: 45,000
- Estadio Guadalajara: 48,000
- Estadio Monterrey: 53,500
- B.C. Place Vancouver: 54,000
- Boston Stadium: 65,000
- Miami Stadium: 65,000
- Philadelphia Stadium: 69,000
- Seattle Stadium: 69,000
- Los Angeles Stadium: 70,000
- San Francisco Bay Area Stadium: 71,000
- Houston Stadium: 72,000
- Kansas City Stadium: 73,000
- Atlanta Stadium: 75,000
- New York New Jersey Stadium: 82,500
- Mexico City Stadium: 83,000
- Dallas Stadium: 94,000