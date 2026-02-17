Don Cherry, Tracy Moore and Cameron Bailey among new Order of Ontario appointees

What to know The Ontario government has named 30 new appointees to the Order of Ontario, the province’s highest civilian honour.



The Ontario government has announced 30 new appointments to the Order of Ontario, including Don Cherry, Tracy Moore, and Cameron Bailey.

The Order of Ontario is one of the province’s highest civilian honours, celebrating residents whose service, leadership and achievements have strengthened communities across Ontario and beyond according to the government.

This year’s appointees represent a wide range of fields, including public service, skilled trades, sports, the arts and health care.

Among those named is veteran Canadian sportscaster Don Cherry. Cherry became a household name during his more than three decades as co-host of the “Coach’s Corner” segment on Hockey Night in Canada, a role he held until 2019.

Known for his outspoken commentary and distinctive style, Cherry remains one of the most recognizable figures in Canadian hockey broadcasting.

Toronto journalist and television host Tracy Moore is also among the new appointees. Over a career spanning more than 20 years, Moore became widely known as the longtime host of Cityline, where she led the daytime program for more than 15 years.

She previously served as a host on Breakfast Television, further cementing her presence in Canadian media.

Another notable honouree is Cameron Bailey, CEO of the Toronto International Film Festival. Bailey began his career as a film critic before joining the festival in 1990.

After decades of leadership within the organization and the broader film community, he was appointed CEO in 2021, helping guide one of the world’s most prominent film festivals.

The list also includes Edward Rogers, Executive Chair of Rogers Communications. Rogers, who was named to the executive chair role in 2024, also serves as chair of both the Toronto Blue Jays and Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment.

The 2025 appointees will be formally invested into the Order of Ontario during a ceremony in Toronto in 2026. A complete list of recipients is available on the Government of Ontario’s official website.