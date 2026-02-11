Lease decision forces closure of beloved Scarborough Hakka spot

What to know Royal Chinese Seafood Hakka Restaurant is closing Feb. 23 after the landlord decided not to renew the lease, ending decades of serving Scarborough’s community-favourite chilli chicken and Indian-style Hakka dishes.

Co-owner Chan Chu says the decision came as a shock, after what he describes as a verbal understanding that the lease would be extended. The space is set to be taken over by an expansion of the neighbouring RSM Silks clothing store.

A community petition has already gathered 548 signatures, with longtime customers calling the restaurant a “cornerstone” of the neighbourhood, but Chu says he doesn’t want to escalate tensions and, at this stage, isn’t sure what more can be done.

After almost 25 years under co-owner Chan Chu’s ownership, the restaurant is set to close to make way for an extension of the existing RSM Silks clothing store next-door.

The Indian-style Hakka Chinese restaurant, known to the community for its chilli chicken, is closing its doors due to the property landlord wanting to “sell more clothes,” says Chan Chu, co-owner of the restaurant.

This took him and Royal Chinese Seafood Hakka Restaurant’s co-owner, Chu’s brother-in-law, by surprise.

Chu explains that his brother-in-law had worked for the previous owner of the restaurant as well, and the landlord, also the owner of RSM, initially entered into a verbal agreement to extend the lease.

But in late summer 2025, Chu learnt differently.

Chu said his brother-in-law told him the landlord was definitely going to extend the lease.

Then the landlord told Chu otherwise.

“Nothing was written down, concrete. That’s the only bad thing that we never had,” Chu said with regret.

He continues that the brother-in-law and the landlord had a close relationship, and so Chu was hurt that they never offered him a new place to relocate, and instead told him to find a new place.

“We put in so much money, and then when we somehow overcame three years to pay off whatever I put in…, we almost got back all the money,” the small business owner said. “And now was a time for us to make some money, you know, make some profit for ourselves, and now [this opportunity] is gone.”

Upon the announcement of closure, customer Kajan Rajaratnam started a petition on Change.org.

The petition shares a heartfelt message explaining the restaurant’s warm atmosphere, its food, and the landlord’s situation, and asks people to sign to keep the store alive.

The petition reads in part, “Royal Chinese Seafood Hakka Restaurant is more than just a place to eat—it’s a cornerstone of our community in the locality it serves. For many of us, this beloved restaurant stands as a place of comfort, connection, and a cherished part of our daily lives. Over the years, it has become woven into the fabric of our community, serving as a meeting spot where friendships were formed, family milestones celebrated, and unforgettable memories made.”

The petition also calls on the public to sign to help save the restaurant.

“By asking RSM Silks to renew the lease, we are advocating for the continuation of these cherished experiences and the socio-cultural value this restaurant adds to our lives,” it read.

Chu didn’t know who started the petition and is grateful for the support, but he doesn’t want to “escalate things.”

A customer suggested he send the petition to everyone in his POS system, since there must be at least 4000 people there, but with the landlord currently outside Canada, he says he’s not sure how much help this petition will be.

As of publication, the petition has 548 signatures.

Chu says he feels disappointed at this unexpected situation, as his brother-in-law even bought a house, a significant purchase in this economy, thinking the business would continue. Now, Chu says it would become a financial burden.

For future plans, Chu wants to find a new place, but he says it would cost about half a million dollars to invest.

“We don’t have that kind of money right now,” he said.

Especially considering the years it takes to earn the money spent to open the business and eventually make a profit, he said he feels that, at his age, he does not want to put his family in that situation. They initially only planned to keep working for another seven years, and moving to a new location would be too big an obstacle.

Once the restaurant closes, Chu says has no choice but to switch jobs.

“Obviously, [the restaurant’s closure] is going to affect us a lot but what else can you do? Look for a job or whatever, I don’t know, maybe drive Uber for some time, or Skip.”

Royal Chinese Seafood Hakka Restaurant has been a hot spot for people for years.

“Some people have been coming to my restaurant since they were in high school,” Chu said. “Now they have become a parent. They bring their own kid there.”

He continues that people have shared their disbelief at the closure with him after being customers for more than 20 years.

Torontonians shared that sentiment on the petition.

“I love the food and great service! Great place to spend time with families. Been going there since I came to Canada for 17 years. Please keep them,” Sinthuha wrote.

Another user, Raj, commented, “Consistently great quality on food and service. Countless memories made dining in. We need to make sure we support this awesome local spot!”

Nathaniel Martin, another user, wrote, “The community is built on longstanding restaurants, places that I can bring my grandchildren to. The dedication and love from the owner is clear in every dish, every customer they greet. The restaurant serves as warmth, as a cornerstone of the community. Hoping the lease is renewed.”

Chu shares that he’s happy to have met the nice people and thanks the community for visiting.

“I think most of the people will miss us, but yeah, what else can we do?.”

