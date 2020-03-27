Coronavirus updates: Trudeau increases wage subsidy to 75 per cent; Hamilton police charge McDonald's employee with faking COVID-19

× Expand Nick Lachance covid-19 People wait outside a COVID-19 assessment centre at Bathurst and Dundas in Toronto.

Case summary

As of 10:30 am on March 26 there are 858 cases of COVID-19 in Ontario.

Of the new cases, 12 are listed as hospitalized, including two people in their 20s.

Eight cases have been resolved and 13 people have died.

There are 10,965 cases under investigation in the province and 26,727 have tested negative.

As of 1 p m on March 26, there are 339 confirmed cases in Toronto. There have been four deaths in the city and 13 people have recovered.

25 per cent of Toronto's cases were transmitted through community spread.

There are three outbreaks in Toronto care homes.

11:37 am Toronto man charged with allegedly shipping COVID-19 testing kits

Toronto police have charged man for allegedly shipping COVID-19 testing kits across the border.

On Wednesday, the Financial Crimes Unit received information that a parcel that was intercepted at the Canada/U.S. border that allegedly contained 25 prohibited COVID-19 testing kits. Investigators then determined that more parcels had been sent from a Toronto address.

Police also allege that several parcels containing the kits were shipped from Canada to the United States.

Jesse Wong, 43, of Toronto has been arrested and charged with fraud over $5,000 and possession of a forgery device.

"Toronto Police would like to remind the public to be extra vigilant when it comes to those trying to sell or provide products or services associated to COVID-19," police said in a statement. "There are no legitimate 'home test kits' available."

11:22 am Trudeau announces 75 per cent wage subsidy for small and medium-sized employers

Canada is increasing the wage subsidy to small-and mid-size employers from 10 per cent to 75 per cent to encourage businesses to keep workers on the payroll – and re-hire laid-off employees – during the coronavirus pandemic. The subsidy change is back-dated to March 15.

On Friday, Justin Trudeau announced the measure as well as other initiatives for small and medium-sized businesses, including the Canada Emergency Business Account, which which will allow banks to offer loans up to $40,000 that will be guaranteed by government. The loans will be interest free for the first year and $10,000 will be forgivable if businesses meet certain conditions.

The federal government will also defer GST and HST payments and duties on taxes owed on imports until June. Trudeau said the move will amount to $30 billion in interest-free loans to businesses.

Canada will also offer $12.5 billion through Export Development Canada and the Business Development Bank to help small and mid-sized businesses with operational cash flow requirements.

10:50 am Paradise and Fox Theatres to stream first-run movies

Indie cinemas are staying in business through the province-wide shutdown of movies theatres by teaming with arthouse distributors to make first-run films available to rent online.

Starting today, the Paradise Theatre is partnering with Film Movement to make the films Corpus Christi and Wild Goose Lake available online. Tickets are $12 and the Paradise will get 50 per cent of sales.

Next week, the Fox Theatre will make the Brazilian thriller available to stream on April 3 via the platform Kino Marquee. Read more details here.

8:58 am Hamilton police charge McDonald's employee with faking COVID-19

An 18-year-old McDonald's employee has been charged with faking a doctor's note saying she had COVID-19 in order to get out of work.

Police said the employee gave the note to her supervisor on March 19 and the restaurant immediately closed and sent all employees home to self-isolate. The restaurant remained closed while store was professionally cleaned.

Police arrested the employee on March 26 and charged her with mischief, fraud over $5,000 and making and using a forged document. She will appear in court on May 18.

