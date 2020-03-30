Coronavirus updates: Trudeau outlines wage subsidy plan; Ontario confirms 351 new cases of COVID-19

× Expand Nick Lachance Coronavirus 2020 March 25 A food delivery driver passes through Yonge and College on March 25, 2020.

Top COVID-19 stories and news

Case summary

As of 10:30 am on March 30, there are 1,706 cases of COVID-19 in Ontario.

431 cases have been resolved in the province and 23 people have died.

As of 1 p m on March 29, there are 540 confirmed cases in Toronto, four people have died and 24 people have recovered.

12:47 pm Public health officials strongly urge people over 70 to self-isolate

The province's chief medical officer of health is "strongly recommending" that people over 70 years of age self-isolate. In a statement sent out on Monday, David Williams said elderly people, who are considered high-risk, should only leave home or see other people for essential reasons.

"Where possible, you should seek services over the phone or internet or ask for help from friends, family or neighbours with essential errands," he said. "This also applies to individuals who have compromised immune systems and/or underlying medical conditions."

There were reports that many Torontonians went out to parks to enjoy spring weather over the weekend. Williams reiterated that everyone should stay home and only venture out for the following essential reasons:

To access health care services

To shop for groceries

To pick-up medication at the pharmacy

To walk pets when required

To support vulnerable community members with meeting the above needs

12:30 pm Ontario's new cases by the numbers

The province is now reporting a daily epidemiological summary of COVID-19 cases. Ontario has 1,706 cases as of March 30. Here is how they break down:

50.2 per cent of cases are male and 49.1 per cent are female

The median age is 50

GTA public health units account for 61.4 per cent of cases

Of all cases, 26.3 per cent had travelled in the 14 days prior to becoming ill, 9.6 per cent had close contact with a confirmed case, 16.2 per cent had neither and 47.9 per cent are listed as "exposure information pending"

9.9 per cent of cases were hospitalized

11:30 am Federal wage subsidy available to "all employers": Trudeau

On Monday, Justin Trudeau laid out the criteria for the federal wage subsidy announced last week. The prime minister said businesses that have seen revenues decrease at least 30 per cent because of COVID-19 will be eligible.

The government will cover up to 75 per cent of a salary on the first $58,700 earned, which translates to up to $847 a week for an employee, Trudeau said. The subsidy will be backdated to March 15.

The number of employees will not determine whether a company gets the support, meaning that employees who work for a "business that employs 10 people or 1,000 people" are eligible, Trudeau said.

The prime minister warned companies not to "game the system" and urged companies that have the means to pay the remaining 25 per cent not covered by the subsidy do so.

"There will be serious consequences for those who [game the system]," he said. "It calls for good faith and trust between everyone involved. We are in this together."

11 am Ontario reports 351 new cases of COVID-19

Public health officials have confirmed 351 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the provincial total to 1,706. The increase is the largest single-day jump since the outbreak began.

The number of resolved cases went up from eight to 431. There have been 23 deaths. The total number of people tested in Ontario is 48,461.

9:30 am Tokyo Olympics rescheduled to summer 2021

The Tokyo Olympic Games have been rescheduled for July 23-Aug. 8, 2021 and the Paralympics Games will follow on Aug 24-Sept 5.

"These new dates give the health authorities and all involved in the organization of the Games the maximum time to deal with the constantly changing landscape and the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic," the International Olympic Committee said in a statement. "The new dates, exactly one year after those originally planned for 2020, also have the added benefit that any disruption that the postponement will cause to the international sports calendar can be kept to a minimum."

March 29 City acquires five hotels to house homeless people during COVID-19 crisis

City councillor Joe Cressy said on Sunday that Toronto has acquired five hotels and is in the process of acquiring five more to house homeless people during the COVID-19 crisis.

Two vacant rental buildings are in the process of being secured and 50 more permanent housing units have been identified. He also said 19 households have been permanently housed.

Homeless advocates have said the city's cramped shelter system could foster spread as homeless people staying in shelters are unable to practice physical distancing.

The city has already set up nine sites to provide emergency social distancing improvements within the shelter system and is funding five community partners that run overnight programs. Those programs will now stay open all day.

"This is to provide daytime spaces for the homeless in the face of many closures across the city," Cressy said. "We will continue to work flat out to leave nobody behind."

