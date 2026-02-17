Metrolinx provides major updates on subway and LRT projects across the GTA

What to know Metrolinx shared new progress updates on five major transit projects at its Feb. 12 board meeting, including the Ontario Line, Scarborough Subway Extension and Yonge North Subway Extension.



Tunnel boring is advancing on multiple projects, with Scarborough’s TBM more than halfway complete and Ontario Line machines preparing to begin tunnelling this spring.



Major infrastructure milestones have been reached, including bridge work for the Ontario Line and track diversions to support subway expansion into York Region.



Construction continues on key LRT projects, with significant tunnelling progress on the Eglinton Crosstown West Extension and ongoing track installation along the Hazel McCallion Line.

As the openings of the Eglinton and Finch West LRTs continue to unfold, Metrolinx is already providing major updates on several subway and light rail projects taking shape across the city.

At its Feb. 12 board meeting, the provincial transit agency delivered progress reports on all major rapid transit projects currently underway, including the Scarborough Subway Extension, Yonge North Subway Extension, Eglinton Crosstown West Extension, and Hazel McCallion Line.

The update comes just days after the Eglinton Crosstown LRT finally opened to passengers following 15 years of construction.

Below is a full breakdown of the latest developments:

Scarborough Subway Extension

Advertisement

The Scarborough Subway Extension will carry TTC Line 2 nearly eight kilometres further into Scarborough.

Metrolinx says “Diggy Scardust,” the project’s tunnel boring machine, is now more than halfway through its journey. Crews are also advancing work at the future Scarborough Centre Station, which will bring rapid transit back to Scarborough Town Centre. According to the agency, drill rigs and three support cranes are now in place to install shoring piles for both the station’s main entrance and the underground station box.

Ontario Line

Construction is well underway across the 15.6-kilometre Ontario Line, which will deliver new subway service to the city, running from Exhibition Place to Don Valley Station.

Metrolinx says several major milestones have recently been reached. The Queen Street Bridge over the Lakeshore East Corridor has been demolished following the installation and expansion of a new four-track bridge. According to the agency, this upgraded infrastructure will support both future Ontario Line operations and GO Transit service.

Work is also advancing on the Lower Don Bridge superstructure. Once complete, the new crossing will carry Ontario Line trains over the Don River between the Corktown and Riverside communities.

Advertisement

In preparation for tunnelling, parts of the project’s two new tunnel boring machines have begun arriving at the launch shaft just east of Exhibition Station. Crews are preparing for tunnelling to begin this spring.

Yonge North Subway Extension

The TTC’s Line 1 will be extended approximately eight kilometres north into York Region, with a terminus in Richmond Hill.

Metrolinx reports significant activity at the tunnel boring machine launch shaft site, including the completion of a CN rail track diversion. Tracks were temporarily shifted east to allow tunnel construction and CN rail operations to continue simultaneously.

In addition, a request for qualifications for the Stations, Rail and Systems contract was released in October, marking another key milestone as the project advances toward major construction.

Eglinton Crosstown West Extension

Advertisement

Work on the Eglinton Crosstown LRT is far from over. A westward extension will carry the newly opened line approximately nine kilometres further toward Mississauga.

Metrolinx says 6.3 kilometres of tunnelling has been completed so far, while construction continues on the 1.5-kilometre elevated guideway. The first tunnel segment achieved final contract completion in December.

Meanwhile, the development phase for the Stations, Rail and Systems contract is underway, allowing teams to design and prepare for station construction and the installation of rail and operating systems.

Hazel McCallion Line

Construction of the 18-kilometre Hazel McCallion Line is well underway. The line will run from Port Credit in Mississauga to the Brampton Gateway Terminal.

Metrolinx says that track installation has been completed at most intersections and along much of the guideway. Recent work includes track reinstallation at Topflight Drive and four other major intersections, restoring full access to road users.

Advertisement

Additionally, a new road alignment and QEW “push box” underpass opened to northbound traffic in December. The former northbound lanes will now be converted into a dedicated right-of-way for light rail vehicles.