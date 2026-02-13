Ontario Line station update: King-Bathurst construction progress revealed

What to know The Ontario Ministry of Transportation and Metrolinx announced excavation is complete for the future Ontario Station site at King Street West and Bathurst Street, marking a major construction milestone.

According to the project’s official account on X, next steps include waterproofing and building permanent infrastructure for the station, which is expected to open in 2031 and serve about 27,000 nearby residents.

As construction of the Ontario Line continues, Metrolinx and the provincial department of transportation announced a major step in the process on Thursday. Here’s what we know so far.

Ontario transportation announced excavation for the new Ontario Station’s future spot at King Street West and Bathurst Street has been completed, paving the way for further work to begin.

A sequential excavation process was used through roadheaders equipment for the construction of the new station.

Roadheaders are rotating cutting heads that are able to break through hard rock and soil with precision.

This excavation method is one often used for small stretches of tunnels. It’s used to make other underground structures that connect to existing tunnels, utility lines and stations.

According to the Ontario Line’s official X account, crews are set to begin waterproofing the space and building permanent infrastructure to the underground station.

Excavation is complete at the future Ontario Line station at King and Bathurst. Teams are now waterproofing and building the permanent elements of the underground station infrastructure. This new station will put 27,000 people within walking distance of the subway. pic.twitter.com/5SYmZO6BLf — Ontario Line (@OntarioLine) February 12, 2026

This new station is projected to open on the corner of Kind and Bathurst, utilizing an existing historic building. The station is expected to open its doors along with the rest of the line in 2031.

Metrolinx has predicted that the new Ontario Station will help to service up to 27,000 people, who they say should be living within walking distance of the building.

The line will become the latest transit improvement after recently opened Line 6 Finch West in December 2025, and most recently, Line 5 Eglinton Crosstown on Feb. 8.