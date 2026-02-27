Parks Canada is hiring for the summer

What to know Parks Canada is hiring for summer 2026 with student and temporary roles across national parks, historic sites and marine conservation areas — including opportunities in and around the GTA.

Endless job hunting with no results? Parks Canada is offering summer jobs paying from $17.75 up to $30 per hour – and the deadline to apply is coming up!

Parks Canada is hiring students and temporary staff for summer 2026 operations in national parks, historic sites, and marine conservation areas.

If you’re a Canadian between the ages of 15 and 30, except for some jobs starting at the age of 18, a job might be calling your name.

There are 27 different fields of work you can choose from, including event planning, fire team crew, marketing and communications, skilled trades, and more. The full list is available on the website.

With roles across Canada and the GTA paying between $17.75 and $30, Summer Parks is helping Canadians end the job hunt for summertime.

The clock is ticking: the application deadline is March 1, but it is all on a rolling basis. According to the website, applications shouldn’t take more than 15 minutes.

All Torontonians have to do is:

Create an account.

Tell the website about yourself, your language proficiency and your education.

Upload your resume.

Select up to 10 preferred work locations.

Select up to 10 preferred job types.

Benefits of participating in Parks Canada’s summer jobs program include a healthy work-life balance, flexible work arrangements, training and professional development, and seasonal jobs, which can lead to endless opportunities.

Send in your application on Parks Canada’s website.