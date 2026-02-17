‘It’s not sustainable,’ Ford reacts to student backlash following tuition freez lift and OSAP changes

What to know Doug Ford defended his decision in Toronto to end a seven-year tuition freeze and adjust OSAP grants, saying the changes were necessary to keep the post-secondary sector financially sustainable.

Speaking at Queen’s Park, he argued the system was “in the red” and warned colleges and universities could face closures without the funding overhaul.

Ford said the broader public in Ontario supports the move and urged students to choose career paths with strong job prospects after graduation.

Critics on X and Instagram pushed back, saying many students already struggle with costs and are calling for OSAP funding to be restored.

Following his initial decision to lift a seven-year-long tuition freeze and make changes to OSAP grant funding, Ontario Premier Doug Ford reacted to student backlash at Queen’s Park on Tuesday.

When speaking to reporters in Toronto, Ford was asked about the negative reaction he received from students following the tuition and grant changes, in which he replied it had to be done.

“Folks, it was in the red,” he said. “The sector was telling me it’s not sustainable. If we continue going, we’ll be closing down colleges and universities.”

Ford added that he believed the decision was accepted by the general public otherwise, and advised students to focus on choosing a course that would help them find a job after graduating.

“If they have investments into their education and their parents have investments into their education, they’re going to focus on it, and they’re not going to drop out or they’re not going to be looking for a different job after going to school for once type of sector and find out that there’s no jobs,” he said.

Social media reaction

Some users online were not happy with Ford’s response to the backlash.

“I work with post secondary students and can confirm that’s not how they’re spending OSAP,” said one X user. “Many students are dropping out of University for financial reasons. Those that can find jobs, can barely make school and rent work. Ford is not invested in Ontarians, only self interest.”

Another X user agreed with this sentiment.

“Individuals like me, who had no parental support or savings leading up to post-secondary, will struggle and may not even be able to afford to get a degree,” they said. “Ford is clueless.”

An Instagram user urged for Ontario to reverse the decision.

“Bring back the OSAP funds,” they commented.

“Bring back funds for our students, and stop cutting money from us,” said another Instagram user.

Ford said he didn’t deny that students still needed OSAP assistance but said his decision still helped with that.

“I understand that some kids need it, there will still be 25 per cent grants available.”