‘Another rotten apple,’ People are reacting after Doug Ford’s son-in-law faces multiple charges at police disciplinary tribunal

What to know TPS officer Ernest “Dave” Haynes, Premier Doug Ford’s son-in-law, is facing 12 charges at a Toronto Police Services disciplinary tribunal, including insubordination, breach of confidence and discreditable conduct.

Allegations include sharing confidential police information outside the force — including with his wife — and sharing opinions about police matters; he was also previously suspended in 2021 for refusing to comply with TPS’ COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

His latest tribunal appearance sparked debate online, with some calling for his dismissal and others defending him, arguing context around his criticisms of TPS leadership and workplace issues “matters.”

Ontario residents are weighing in as Premier Doug Ford’s son-in-law faces multiple charges of insubordination and breach of confidence at the Toronto Police Services (TPS) disciplinary tribunal.

TPS Sergeant Ernest “Dave” Haynes, who is married to Ford’s daughter Krista Ford Haynes, appeared to testify in court last week, as he faces 12 charges for insubordination, breach of confidence, and discreditable conduct.

The charges are related to several allegations of misconduct involving Haynes, according to media reports. These allegations include sharing internal police operations with people outside the force, including his wife, sharing confidential information with non-authorized people, undermining the chief of police and sharing his personal opinion on police matters.

In 2021, the officer was also suspended after he refused to follow TPS’ COVID-19 vaccine mandates. At the time, Ford Haynes even launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds to pay for an independent lawyer to deal with the charges.

During the latest hearing on Friday, Haynes said he was “demoted” after he spoke out about alleged issues in the police force, including officer burnout, understaffing, and procedural issues, according to media reports. He also claimed he had not gotten vaccinated in 2021 due to medical issues.

Advertisement

His lawyer, Bath-Shéba van den Berg, also alleged Haynes faced isolation and bullying at work after he spoke out about issues in the police force.

Residents react to tribunal appearance

Haynes’ latest hearing reignited reactions online about the charges faced by him, with many calling him out for the allegations while some say they don’t expect a significant outcome.

“There’s no reason on earth he should have forwarded emails to his wife. He should have been fired,” one person said on X.

“It sounds like he mouthed off to his bosses because he believed he’s safe given he is Doug Ford’s son-in-law. I would bet he’ll get the misconduct charges dismissed,” another user suggested.

“Another rotten apple in a basket full of ‘just a rotten apple,’” a Reddit user added.

Advertisement

“He’s been pretty vocal about the problems with TPS. Corruption, poor leadership etc. Which we have recently seen to be true. Context matters,” a different user suggested.

Ernest is set to appear at the TPS tribunal again on Wednesday morning for another hearing.