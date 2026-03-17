‘People are a lot colder now,’ Toronto residents reflect on 6 years since COVID-19 lockdown

What to know Six years after lockdown began, some Toronto residents say the city still feels different — with people describing Toronto as less social and less “warm” than before the pandemic.

COVID-19’s impact hasn’t fully faded, with some residents still dealing with long-term health effects like lingering respiratory symptoms.

Pandemic habits are sticking around, as some Torontonians say they still mask when sick, wash hands more often, and are more mindful of public health.

Six years ago today, Ontario announced lockdown restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Here’s how Torontonians have been living since.

From needing to follow a 14-day quarantine to wearing masks everywhere and social distancing becoming everyone’s new best friend, 2020 was no one’s favourite year.

Six years later, the lockdown was lifted, but Torontonians still feel the pandemic’s effects. Now Toronto asked residents how COVID continues to impact them.

For Toronto resident Justin, COVID has negatively affected the city’s vibrancy. “Before, Toronto used to be a very colourful place, but now it just seems like a lot of people are just more close-knit. It’s not as warm as it used to be; people are a lot colder now,” he explained.

He said he hopes Toronto can find its way back to that old energy.In the meantime, he’s been taking his health into his own hands — working out regularly and leaning on supplements to stay well.

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Toronto resident Simon shares a similar view. “People aren’t as social as they used to be,” he said, echoing Justin’s sentiment. During lockdown, Simon was stuck in a basement apartment. “It was a tough couple of years,” Simon said.

During lockdown, Simon was stuck in a basement apartment. “It was a tough couple of years,” he recalled.

Working in restaurants during lockdown was difficult for Simon as businesses around him closed.

Since the pandemic, Simon is more cautious when ill. “I’d definitely put on a mask to consider others,” he said.

Stephanie has picked up similar habits — masking up and washing her hands more frequently whenever she’s feeling under the weather.

But her main lesson since the pandemic is to start enjoying life more, sharing, “I started going outside more than I did before.”

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For Ling, the pandemic’s effects are ongoing—she still has long-term COVID symptoms.

“Well, [COVID] has affected my lungs. I have this nagging cough that I can’t get rid of, and when I start coughing, it runs for about 15 minutes, and I can’t stop,” Ling said.

Living with those ongoing symptoms has made her more careful. “I’m more aware of what’s happening out there,” she said.

Now, she masks up in high-risk settings like airplanes without a second thought.